Blackhawks Summer Checklist: Rockford, Signings & Player Targets

The Chicago Blackhawks season ended one month ago, and although the Stanley Cup Playoffs are still underway, the Blackhawks’ being on the outside looking in means there is usually little movement until the Stanley Cup is lifted. However, General Manager Kyle Davidson has already made some significant moves. Yet, it’s only the tip of the iceberg of things that need to be accomplished this summer.

We know from Davidson’s exit interview that he is looking to bring in some new players to help improve the team and create roster competition, but he’s still not looking to overspend on huge, long-term contracts. The Blackhawks recently gave contract extensions to Alex Vlasic and Lukas Reichel and have now been given the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, along with eight other draft picks.

So, what now? Here is a look into the team’s objectives.

Step 1: Evaluate Rockford’s Progression

The best way to evaluate your team goes through your farm team. The Grand Rapids Griffins eliminated the Rockford IceHogs in the first round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, which was disappointing, but there were some prospects that Chicago was keeping a close eye on:

Drew Commesso (G) : Commesso had a decent start to his professional career with an 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 GAA (Goals-against Average) and .906 SV% (Save Percentage). In the playoffs, he had a 2.57 GAA and a .915 SV% in three games, and he looked good, although the team struggled. Davidson expressed uncertainty about the backup goaltender spot with Arvid Soderblom’s struggles, so Commesso was one to look at. Although I have a hard time believing he will make the Blackhawks out of training camp because of the team’s persistence in preaching patience, but his development is on the right track.

: Commesso had a decent start to his professional career with an 18-16-4 record, with a 2.65 GAA (Goals-against Average) and .906 SV% (Save Percentage). In the playoffs, he had a 2.57 GAA and a .915 SV% in three games, and he looked good, although the team struggled. Davidson expressed uncertainty about the backup goaltender spot with Arvid Soderblom’s struggles, so Commesso was one to look at. Although I have a hard time believing he will make the Blackhawks out of training camp because of the team’s persistence in preaching patience, but his development is on the right track. Jaxson Stauber (G) : Stauber split the net with Commesso and had an 18-8-3 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .902 SV%. In one game in the Calder Cup Playoffs, he notched a 2.80 GAA and a .919 SV%. He is a free agent this summer, and I wonder if the Hawks will re-sign him because he won’t cost much, and he has shown some success. He does have five games of NHL experience from 2023, where he is undefeated. But they may look outside for help to back Petr Mrazek.

: Stauber split the net with Commesso and had an 18-8-3 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .902 SV%. In one game in the Calder Cup Playoffs, he notched a 2.80 GAA and a .919 SV%. He is a free agent this summer, and I wonder if the Hawks will re-sign him because he won’t cost much, and he has shown some success. He does have five games of NHL experience from 2023, where he is undefeated. But they may look outside for help to back Petr Mrazek. Ethan Del Mastro (LD): The AHL All-Star defenseman and the one who was named Rookie of the Year by the IceHogs with 37 points and was a plus-14 in 69 games. He also had two points in four games and was a plus-1 in the playoffs. He generated a lot of chances for his team. I think there is a chance he could make the Blackhawks out of camp, especially since three defensemen on the roster are likely not returning. Depending on who they pick second overall, they may sign another defenseman. Still, Del Mastro should create the competition they want.

Ethan Del Mastro, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cole Guttman (C) : He finally broke out in Rockford with the scoring touch the Blackhawks have wanted to see from him. He had 40 points in 39 games in Rockford and was named Player of the Month after recording 22 points in 12 games in March. Unfortunately, he didn’t play in the playoffs due to an upper-body injury but had a solid end to his season.

: He finally broke out in Rockford with the scoring touch the Blackhawks have wanted to see from him. He had 40 points in 39 games in Rockford and was named Player of the Month after recording 22 points in 12 games in March. Unfortunately, he didn’t play in the playoffs due to an upper-body injury but had a solid end to his season. Nolan Allan (LD): He was named Defenseman of the Year by the IceHogs with 17 points and was a plus-2 in 60 games. He missed the playoffs, too, due to injury, but the Hawks have an interesting prospect who can play right or left defense and plays a more defensive-defenseman game. He probably won’t make the team out of camp, but he will be one to watch.

He was named Defenseman of the Year by the IceHogs with 17 points and was a plus-2 in 60 games. He missed the playoffs, too, due to injury, but the Hawks have an interesting prospect who can play right or left defense and plays a more defensive-defenseman game. He probably won’t make the team out of camp, but he will be one to watch. Colton Dach (C/LW): He was thought to be a candidate to make his NHL debut this season, but a concussion he suffered in December set him back. He ended the season with 27 points in 48 games and had zero points in the playoffs. I like Dach’s potential, but he is in for a big summer and training camp because, in an ideal world, the Hawks would like for him to force their hand to make the team.

Related: Blackhawks News & Rumors: Draft Lottery, Reichel, Bedard, Worlds

Once the Blackhawks decide how to proceed with these players, meaning whether they think they will likely want them to get more seasoning in Rockford, it should help determine their next steps.

Step 2: Who Else Might The Blackhawks Re-Sign?

In many ways, re-signing Vlasic and Reichel were the “no-brainers” and probably the easiest part of the offseason, but now it comes back to who else they could re-sign. Most of the players on the team were “fill-ins” and not considered prime candidates to get extensions, so the list is minimal. I think there are only three players they will consider.

Joey Anderson : Had success with Jason Dickinson and could continue to be a bottom-six staple after posting a career-high 17 points in 55 games.

: Had success with Jason Dickinson and could continue to be a bottom-six staple after posting a career-high 17 points in 55 games. Colin Blackwell: After returning from a sports hernia that kept him out 10 months, he became one of the Blackhawks’ most beloved players down the stretch with 12 points in 44 games in a bottom-six role. I don’t think he will return, but he might be a dark horse.

After returning from a sports hernia that kept him out 10 months, he became one of the Blackhawks’ most beloved players down the stretch with 12 points in 44 games in a bottom-six role. I don’t think he will return, but he might be a dark horse. Cole Guttman: As I mentioned before, with his Rockford performance, they may want to bring him back on a “prove-it” deal.

If they decide to re-sign any of these players, they should be able to get them on a team-friendly deal.

Step 3: Who The Blackhawks Could Target?

As you can see, there are many questions surrounding goaltending, defense, and forwards. Besides having over $30 million in cap space, the team has draft picks it can utilize to add players instead of just relying on free agency in July. Here are some options.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Reports emerged that the Winnipeg Jets could make Nikolaj Ehlers available ahead of the NHL Draft on June 28. The 28-year-old has one year left on his seven-year deal ($6 million AAV) and has a 10-team no-trade list. He might be one to look at. Because he only has one year left on his deal, he could be a short-term solution to the offense that could turn into a long-term fit if it works out. Now, the Jets won’t just give him away. He was in the top five on their team in scoring, scoring 61 points in 82 games, and his 81-game average was 27 points, 35 assists, and 62 points. He is also a career plus-92.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks have draft picks they could dangle: 27 picks in the next three drafts. It could be one to explore. Adding him to a top six with Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev, and Taylor Hall sounds lovely.

Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson is one I keep circling back to. The Vegas Golden Knights’ center had 51 points in 75 games, with a faceoff percentage of 52.6%, and is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion. He’s coming off a four-year deal ($2.75 million AAV), so he may be in for a payday. But if the Blackhawks wanted a $4 million AAV for two or three years, maybe that would be enticing. I’m bringing his name up because Scott Powers of The Athletic mentioned the Hawks could be looking for a second-line center if they missed out on Macklin Celebrini. (from ‘What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks heading into the NHL Draft Lottery’ – The Athletic – 05/07/2024).

Related: Maple Leafs Better Get More for Mitch Marner Than Seth Jones

This fit might be a long shot as he will have plenty of suitors, including Vegas. Obviously, Steven Stamkos generated a lot of buzz as well if the Tampa Bay Lightning let him walk, but Chicago will have some fun options there.

Troy Stecher

If the Blackhawks want to explore veteran defensemen, I have my eye on 30-year-old Troy Stecher. He is always a hot commodity and is currently with the Edmonton Oilers. He had nine points in 54 games and was a plus-9. He shouldn’t command a ton, as his salary cap hit is $1.1 million. He is a right-handed defenseman, too, which is something the Blackhawks have been needing. The veteran option could give the prospects more development time in Rockford. He could be worth a call.

Overall, this is a big offseason for Davidson. He said it is time for the team to start improving, which puts more pressure on himself than before. They have many options to boost this team via their farm system and from the outside, but many tough decisions still need to be made. However, one thing is certain: the Blackhawks are one to watch this summer.