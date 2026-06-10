What a Brendan Gallagher Trade From the Canadiens to Canucks Could Look Like

Brendan Gallagher‘s future with the Montreal Canadiens has become one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. After spending his entire NHL career in Montreal and becoming one of the most beloved players of his generation, there are legitimate questions about whether his time with the organization is coming to an end.

While nothing is imminent, recent reports linking Gallagher to the Vancouver Canucks have sparked plenty of discussion. From the Canadiens’ cap situation to Gallagher’s personal ties to British Columbia, there are several reasons why a deal could make sense for both sides.

Gallagher Will Be Leaving This Summer

For the first time in his career, it truly feels like Gallagher’s future may not be in Montreal. The veteran winger appeared in just three playoff games during the Canadiens’ postseason run, spending the majority of the playoffs as a healthy scratch. While that decision was more reflective of Montreal’s growing depth than Gallagher’s effort level, it was nevertheless a sign that his role within the organization has changed dramatically.

Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

At 34 years old and carrying a $6.5 million cap hit for one more season, Gallagher is no longer the player who scored 30 goals and drove play on a nightly basis. He remains a respected leader and competitor, but the Canadiens are entering a new phase built around players such as Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky.

During his end-of-season media availability, Gallagher appeared emotional as he reflected on his long journey with the Canadiens. After everything he has experienced in Montreal, the highs, the injuries, the playoff runs and the countless battles, it felt like a player who understood that the end of a chapter could be approaching.

From Montreal’s perspective, moving Gallagher’s contract would create additional financial flexibility while also allowing younger players to continue taking on larger roles. For Gallagher, it could be an opportunity to finish his career somewhere he can play more regularly and be closer to home.

Vancouver Makes Plenty of Sense

If Gallagher were to leave Montreal, the Canucks might be one of the most logical destinations available. Although Gallagher was born in Edmonton, much of his hockey life was built in British Columbia. He spent four seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League and became one of the most successful players in franchise history.

The city is familiar to him. He developed there as a player, established strong relationships there and still maintains significant ties to the area. His family is based in British Columbia, and he reportedly owns a home there as well.

Those connections naturally make Vancouver an attractive landing spot if Gallagher is looking to be closer to family during the latter stages of his career. There is also some smoke behind the speculation. Gallagher’s agent recently revealed on the Donnie and Dhali podcast that the Canucks have shown interest in the veteran forward.

From Vancouver’s perspective, the fit is understandable. The Canucks are transitioning into a younger group and could benefit from adding an experienced leader who understands what it takes to handle pressure in a Canadian market.

Gallagher may no longer be a top-six forward, but his work ethic, professionalism and willingness to compete remain highly respected around the league. Those qualities could be valuable in a Vancouver locker room that continues to evolve.

What Would It Cost Montreal?

This is where things become complicated. The reality is that the Canadiens do not have much leverage in a potential Gallagher trade. Around the league, teams understand that Montreal could be interested in moving the contract. They also understand that Gallagher’s $6.5 million cap hit is difficult to absorb, especially for a player whose on-ice production has declined in recent years.

Because of that, Canadiens fans should not expect a meaningful return. In fact, Montreal may need to pay a price simply to move the contract. The most likely scenario would involve the Canadiens attaching a draft pick as an incentive. A mid to late round selection could be enough, depending on how much interest exists and whether the Canucks believe Gallagher can still contribute in a meaningful role.

The good news for the Canadiens is that they likely would not need to sacrifice a premium asset. With only one season remaining on the contract, teams may view Gallagher as a short-term commitment rather than a long-term burden. Meanwhile, the Canucks are expected to have sufficient cap flexibility to absorb the contract if they truly value Gallagher’s leadership and veteran presence.

At the end of the day, this would not be a hockey trade designed to bring significant assets back to Montreal. It would be a cap-clearing move for the Canadiens and an opportunity for Gallagher to finish his career closer to home.

Whether a deal ultimately materializes remains to be seen, but if there is a team that makes sense for both the player and the organization, the Canucks may be near the top of the list. After more than a decade in Montreal, the possibility of Gallagher returning to British Columbia is no longer as far-fetched as it once seemed.