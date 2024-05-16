NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Jets, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more chatter about possible trade destinations for Mitch Marner, and some speculation about a connection to Nashville is gaining some steam. Could the Winnipeg Jets be open to the idea of a Nikolaj Ehlers trade? Finally, will Brad Marchand be back in time to play Game 6 with the Boston Bruins?

A Marner Trade for Saros Possible?

It likely wouldn’t be a one-for-one and there’s still the not-so-small fact that Marner would need to waive his no-move clause, but reports of the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs talking a potential trade have picked up momentum. The centerpieces would be Marner going to Nashville and goaltender Juuse Saros coming back to Toronto. Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, and our own Spencer Lazary all believe there might be something to this chatter.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Saros might hit the market this summer. With just a year left before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, the Predators might trade him to accommodate the promising Yaroslav Askarov. The Leafs would likely seek a contract extension from Saros if they pursue him, but there’s the consideration of what happens with Joseph Woll as part of this trade too.

The Predators have the cap space to add Marner. It is likely they’d want to know if he’d be open to signing there long-term.

Will Brad Marchand Return in Time to Play With Bruins?

Coach Jim Montgomery was asked about the injury status of Brad Marchand and responded, “He looked good. But he’s got boxes to check. Day-to-day…we have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with bumps and bruises that we have. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

When asked if he could play in Game 6, Marchand said, “Hopefully. Just going through the steps. We’ll see how tomorrow goes, but hopefully…it’s very tough to watch this time of year. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and emotion.”

🎥 Brad Marchand on his chances of playing in Game 6: "Hopefully. Just going through the steps. We'll see how tomorrow goes, but hopefully…it's very tough to watch this time of year. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and emotion." pic.twitter.com/Ertz0GIMaT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2024

When asked about the Sam Bennett hit, Marchand noted, “He plays hard. He’s an extremely physical player…I think he got away with one, but I’m not going to complain. Sh– happens. It’s part of playoff hockey…”

Will Jets Consider Trading Nikolaj Ehlers?

According to a couple of sources, including The Athletic’s Murat Ates, Nikolaj Ehlers might not remain with the Winnipeg Jets past this summer. The 28-year-old winger, with one year remaining on his contract featuring a $6 million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade clause, could become a UFA next July. Despite producing first-line numbers while playing second-line minutes, if the Jets can’t secure an extension, they may need to trade him for assets.

Ates writes:

It’s also true that Ehlers’ playoff resume will haunt him until he overcomes it. Nothing is promised on that front, and it’s looking less and less likely that he’ll get the opportunity to improve upon that resume in Winnipeg. The Jets are indeed in the process of a head coaching search — one wonders if new leadership could change what seems like an inevitable exit — but I believe that Ehlers will be shopped ahead of the NHL Draft. source – ‘Nikolaj Ehlers trade destinations: If the Jets move him, what can they get?’ – Murat Ates – The Athletic – 05-15-2024

A potential trade could involve offering Ehlers to the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Jakob Chychrun, or acquiring a power forward like Lawson Crouse from Utah HC. The Carolina Hurricanes could also be a destination, possibly in exchange for high-priced defensemen such as Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov, or Jaccob Slavin. Other speculated destinations include the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.