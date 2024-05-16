Frankie Marrelli – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Frankie Marrelli

2023-24 Team: Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb 16, 2006

Place of Birth: Markham, ON, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While many consider Frankie Marrelli small for his position, it hasn’t hurt his game at all. He is solid defensively, bringing physicality and strong rush defence to the ice. Many scouts and teams might wish he were bigger, given that he projects as more of a defensive blueliner, but he has improved his draft odds considerably in his time with the Ottawa 67’s. In a draft with many talented defencemen projected to go early in the first round and potentially through the first couple of rounds, Marrelli is an exciting prospect, given the value he would bring as a later-round draft pick and how he can develop his game.

Frankie Marrelli, Ottawa 67’s (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Marelli is known for bringing an old-fashioned, tough approach to the backend. He excels in man-on-man defence and isn’t afraid to throw big hits at the blue line. He has an excellent active stick when defending against rushes and is a fierce competitor in battles along the boards and in front of the net. He’s also known for giving a few extra stick chops even after the puck is gone. Although he isn’t the fastest skater, he is controlled on his inside edges and maintains his balance well. His passing game is simple but effective, and he consistently makes good first passes.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Playing with the 67’s is one thing, but having Henry Mews to play with is another. Many expect Mews to be drafted either in the late first round or in the second. Playing with Mews, Marrelli often found himself with less time on the puck, as his main role was to chase down pucks deep or be the first one back on defence if a play were to be broken. He finished the season with nine goals and 16 assists to rank tenth on the team in points. But his game is defence, and Marrelli isn’t afraid to play physically, retrieving pucks or putting his body on the line blocking shots.

Frankie Marrelli and Tij Iginla set up Ryder Ritchie for his third goal of the tournament. 4-0 Canada. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/tQbtxC78cE — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) May 4, 2024

Other defensemen in this draft, such as Charlie Elick, EJ Emery, and Jesse Pulkkinen, have similar play styles. Marrelli is missing one key future: they are all over 6 feet 3 inches and 200 pounds. Marrelli is capable of doing what these players can do, but due to his size, he either doesn’t do it at the same level or as well as possible. His effort and skill to recognize the right play are there, but when it comes to the draft, some players are ranked so high because of the combination of having those defensive capabilities and the size, with the possibility of getting bigger.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

This is the other side of Marrelli’s draft stock: his puck-moving abilities are slightly lower than other draft-eligible defensemen his size. He is sandwiched between both offensive and defensive defencemen and doesn’t correctly line up on either side. Compared to other offensive players like Cole Hutson, Aron Kiviharju and Leo Sahlin Wallenius, who are around his size and height, they are not as defensively gifted as Marrelli, but they can help facilitate and move the puck much better offensively.

Other Draft Profiles

Frankie Marrelli – Draft Projection

Marrelli is known for his strong defensive game, and willingness to play physically, but his lack of size and offensive skills have affected his draft stock. However, there is hope for his draft prospects thanks to his strong work ethic and potential for growth and improvement, particularly in developing his offensive game while maintaining his strong defensive abilities. He could be picked as early as the fourth round.

Quotables

“Besides playing his position with robust edge, he is a fearless shot blocker on the power play. Currently a bit undersized, but positional solid at his position.” – Lines

“Frank doesn’t possess an elite element in one category. He’s the kind of prospect who will likely be used in a variety of roles at the junior level but plain out as a potential third pairing ‘D’ at the pro level. At his best when he keeps things simple / takes what is given when moving pucks / fronting his check defensively.” –CapFriendly

“Marrelli is an excellent skater who moved the puck quite well under pressure, especially in viewings against Czechia and Switzerland. His consistency is a problem for me, though. One shift, you love him. The next, he’s skating around confused about his positioning. At the worst, he can run a power play, but will those opportunities show up in the NHL? We’ll see.” – Steven Ellis, DailyFaceoff



Strengths

Physicality

Defensive Prowess

Work Horse

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

Puck movement

Shooting

NHL Potential

Considering Marrelli’s size, strengths, weaknesses, and potential for growth, finding him the ideal partner is essential. Working with another defenceman who can facilitate the puck well will be key for Marrelli’s development. Given how quick he can move and how willing he is to block shots, he can easily be a second or third-line pairing defenceman who can put up around 20-30 points a season while playing on the penalty kill.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk 1.5/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 3.5/10 Defense 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

2023-24 U18 WJC Gold Medal

Frankie Marrelli Stats

Videos