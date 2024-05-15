Herman Traff – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Herman Traff

2023-24 Team: HV71 (SHL)

Date of Birth: Dec. 31, 2005

Place of Birth: Växjö, SWE

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 203 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Teams draft players they believe will reach their potential and grow and develop into what they have shown in the minor leagues. At 18 years old, no team knows what they will get down the line, but they can build on what a player has developed well and continue to grow that aspect of their game. That is what a team can expect from Herman Traff, a player with the size and potential to become that “quintessential” power forward in the coming years.

Traff’s game has surprised many as he continues to develop and mature. At first, there were concerns because he wasn’t pushing his play as much as he could, given his size, intensity, and skill level. However, he was scoring goals with a lightning-quick release through traffic. Since earning an SHL call-up, Träff has shown that he is a well-rounded physical winger who can fill the middle of the ice if needed. He’s aggressive and physical and has a great touch of the puck for a big man.

He’s responsible for much of HV71’s offence, even in the SHL, mainly through his mid to long-range shooting. I’d love to see more willingness from Träff to get right to the net and generate chances by using his frame and strength, but there are many positive signs in his game.

Traff is a skilled, well-built winger who can handle anything. He is a smooth skater who stays low on the puck, making it difficult to knock him down and giving him power behind his shots and passes. However, Traff tends to make a rash decision before making the right decision and can be slow to react when he turns the puck over. He doesn’t drive play independently enough for me to overlook his lack of burst, leaving me more doubtful than my peers.

In his time in Europe and the SHL, Traff has shown his ability but needs to refine his game. His flashes of skill are impressive, but he needs to find more consistency when not making big-time plays. However, his versatility and skill set at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds is impressive – only a few NHL players possess all three.

Herman Traff – NHL Draft Projection

Traff has excellent vision on the ice and can make high-quality passes. While he tends to focus on scoring goals, he also can set up plays with his playmaking skills. He has a solid, accurate shot and is comfortable shooting from anywhere on the ice. Additionally, he is skilled at positioning himself in front of the net to create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, he is reliable and demonstrates good awareness without the puck. Although he may not be considered a top-tier player, his work ethic and versatility make him a potential asset as a bottom-six forward. He has room to develop and has the potential to be a valuable player in the future. Many would place him in the 3rd or 4th round.

Quotables

“Herman Träff brings a compelling blend of physicality and subtlety in his hockey style. He takes advantage of a deep toolkit effectively, especially in the neutral zone, where his timing and spatial awareness shine. His patient puck handling teases a dangerous game built on creativity, robust strength, and a strong drive toward the net. Although occasionally inconsistent, Träff’s smooth skating, skilled passing, and willingness to engage physically suggest a versatile player intriguing to NHL scouts. Moving forward, he’ll need to address his tendency for panic-driven turnovers to fully realize his potential.” – Dobber Prospects

“Big powerful and aggressive forward who skates hard and bee-lines to the net. Didn’t look out of place in the limited playing time he has seen in the SHL. Will drive down his wing and bull his way right through defenders to create offensive chances. Uses his strength and works hard, finishing checks and digging pucks out of the corners. In February was loaned to Västeräs I Allsvenskan. He will make his debut on the Swedish National team in February also. Has some scoring touch, but isn’t really set-up guy or playmaker at this juncture.” – Bill Placzek, Lines

Strengths

Size & Physicality

Skating

Shot Power

Offensive Prowess

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shooting Precision

Playmaking

Puck Control

NHL Potential

With his size and the right attributes to round them out, Traff is an exciting prospect who can be a boom or bust, depending on how his skills and qualities fully develop. At 18, and with more room to grow, look at a high ceiling comparable to Tage Thompson or Roope Hintz, who fully utilize their size while putting their weight and power into a deadly shot. At the base, he could become a strong third/fourth-line winger who can play tough and give you over 20 goals a season while adding that physicality to your depth.

Awards/Achievements

2020-21: TV-Pucken Bronze Medal

Herman Traff Stats

Videos