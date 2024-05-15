Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Domi, Knies & Cowan

Given that the Toronto Maple Leafs had another early playoff exit, the most fun is looking ahead to next season. Here are some things fans know. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is playing well for Team Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships. After his rookie season, Matthews Knies looks to become a cornerstone of the team, while prospect Easton Cowan is playing with fire in his belly and seems poised to grab his opportunities and contribute.

Two players that the new general manager (GM) Brad Treliving brought in for secondary scoring proved to be good at that. Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi initially spun their tires, but they eventually found spots in the lineup that allowed them to stand out. They both want to continue wearing the Blue & White. With Domi’s willingness to stay and his previous season’s contract at $3 million, there’s ample reason for the team to consider re-signing him. How much Bertuzzi might demand is up in the air, but he, too, would be an excellent re-signing if he chooses to be.

Additionally, the team is engaged in a coach search after management canned Sheldon Keefe. Two names seem front-and-center in the mix: Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. Both are good coaches. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share news about these players and potential coaches.

Item 1: John Tavares Lifts Team Canada to an Overtime Win

Despite trade rumours swirling around Tavares, the Maple Leafs are set to begin next season with him again anchoring the second-line center position or perhaps on the wing. Wherever he might play positionally, he’ll do it in Toronto. The noise of any potential trade is just that – noise. There’s no reason for him to waive his no-move clause, and it would seem a hollow move for the team even to ask. What remains are his potential contract negotiations for next season.

John Tavares celebrates a goal as Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tavares still can contribute, as he’s proving in his play at the World Championships. Despite all the speculation, he remains a productive force, most recently helping Team Canada avoid an upset at the hands of Team Austria. In an exciting game, Team Canada narrowly pulled out a 7-6 overtime win over the Austrians. Despite holding a five-goal lead in the third period, Canada was overwhelmed by an unexpected surge from Austria, which managed to force overtime. Led by Peter Schneider’s two goals and an assist, Austria rallied back to tie the game at 6-6 in the final minutes.

However, Maple Leafs’ star center (and Team Canada captain) Tavares pulled out the win for Canada just 15 seconds into overtime with a game-winning wrist shot that flew past Austrian goalie David Madlener. He’s looked good in this tournament, showing he still has what it takes.

Item 2: Looking Forward to Knies and Cowan Next Season

When your team is out of the postseason, other than watching the remaining teams, many look ahead to next season. For the Maple Leafs, there will be some changes, and Matthews Knies and Easton Cowan are two young players who should be on every fan’s radar.

Knies played well enough during his first NHL regular season; however, he showed his potential and value during the playoffs. He was physical and exhibited the kind of power-forward tenacity that the Maple Leafs value. He battled through challenges and contributed crucial goals – one being the overtime winner in Game 5. He should be an integral part of the team’s future.

Similarly, Easton Cowan is pulling in accolades with his continuing stellar play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His achievements include winning the 2023-24 Red Tilson Trophy as OHL player of the year. Two days ago, he also picked up the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week award as his London Knights took a commanding 2-0 lead in the OHL Championship Series against the Oshawa Generals. In Game 1, Cowan delivered a career-best five points, including a goal and four assists, leading his team to an emphatic 8-1 victory. In Game 2, he continued his stellar play with a goal and two assists in the Knights’ second dominant win, 9-1.

Cowan could make a significant impact as part of the Maple Leafs lineup, especially as the team navigates a top-heavy salary structure. While there’s no guaranteed spot on the roster, his play should demand a close look during the preseason, and it would not be surprising to see him make the roster out of training camp.

Item 3: Can the Maple Leafs Re-Sign Max Domi for About $3 Million?

Given his versatility and contributions to the team, it should be a no-brainer for the Maple Leafs to try to re-sign Domi on a long-term deal, just a bump higher than the $3 million he was making this season. He seemed to spin his wheels early in 2023-24. However, after facing some initial challenges with his defensive play and what seemed to be a penchant for over-passing, Domi found his niche feeding Auston Matthews.

The fact of the matter is that Domi possesses elite passing skills. Hence, why not employ them alongside the premier goal scorer in the NHL – Matthews? Domi also showed his value by filling in for anyone who might be injured. His ability to play multiple positions adds considerable value to the team. With the Maple Leafs having ample salary-cap space, securing Domi for another term at a reasonable rate would have considerable upside. Despite the team’s playoff ousting, Domi wasn’t a problem. His desire to stay with the Maple Leafs strengthens the case for continuing the partnership.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I’m not hearing much buzz about choosing a new head coach from Leafs Nation. Perhaps, even if a considerable part of the fanbase hoped that Sheldon Keefe might leave, knowing that he was more or less the chosen scapegoat makes the move seem gratuitous.

Perhaps, as a result, it’s hard to feel much investment in the Maple Leafs’ search for a new head coach. That said, it’s underway. It would seem the team will likely find a quick replacement rather than do much searching. Craig Berube and Todd McLellan are chief among the mix, and both are good coaches with viable NHL track records.

Fans might expect one of those names to appear in the news soon.