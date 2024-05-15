Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 5

8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinsky, Ivan Prosvetov, Chris Wagner

Injured: None

Status report:

Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Monday; under the terms of the program, he will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.

Toews will return missing a 5-1 loss in Game 4 due to illness.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Status report

Hintz will not play and is day to day; the first-line center left late in the first period of Game 4 after blocking a shot.

