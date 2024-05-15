Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 5

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 5 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Joel Kiviranta
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Nikolai Kovalenko, Sam Malinsky, Ivan Prosvetov, Chris Wagner
Injured: None
Status report:
- Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Monday; under the terms of the program, he will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.
- Toews will return missing a 5-1 loss in Game 4 due to illness.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Tyler Seguin — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Status report
- Hintz will not play and is day to day; the first-line center left late in the first period of Game 4 after blocking a shot.
