Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Predators – 01/11/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (23-16-6) at PREDATORS (20-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier
Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they are working through some potential lineup changes. … Wilson, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is not expected to play. … Dubois, a center, also participated in the morning skate; he had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7 with an expected recovery of 3-4 months.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
