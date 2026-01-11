Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Predators – 01/11/26

The Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (23-16-6) at PREDATORS (20-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier

Ethen Frank — Hendrix Lapierre — Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they are working through some potential lineup changes. … Wilson, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is not expected to play. … Dubois, a center, also participated in the morning skate; he had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7 with an expected recovery of 3-4 months.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

