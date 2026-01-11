Blackhawks’ Lardis and Moore’s Bond Translating On and Off The Ice

The Chicago Blackhawks are a team on the rise. Throughout the rebuild, it has been exciting for fans to see the camaraderie between the players. The Blackhawks are a tight-knit team this season, and fans got to see more of the friendship between Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar: the young Canadian and American who are growing together on the team.

But there is another friendship on the team that is part of the same boat: Oliver Moore and Nick Lardis.

Moore and Lardis’ Rockford Connection

When speaking with Moore in November, he mentioned that he and Lardis lived together while playing for the Rockford IceHogs earlier this season. Now, seeing how well those two have been playing together on the Blackhawks, it’s hard to ignore the personal anecdote.

Since Lardis got recalled in December, head coach Jeff Blashill has mainly kept them on a line together. According to Natural Stat Trick, in 14 games together, their Corsi-for and against are 105-87. Their goals for and against are 2-9. Their scoring chances are 47-42. High-danger chances for and against are 12-24, while their high-danger goals for and against are 0-7.

But the eye test also tells a different story. They find each other on the ice. Such as their game against the St. Louis Blues, when they connected on a power-play goal. Even against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 10, they had some looks.

It’s a small sample size in the NHL, but it will continue to improve.

Therefore, this past week, I had a chance to catch up with both Lardis and Moore to discuss their chemistry on and off the ice.

Here’s something to know about Rockford: it not only supports player development but also strengthens bonds. Colton Dach shared with me before that, beyond what they teach you regarding the pro game, Rockford also does a great job of bringing everyone together and keeping them close. Noting how it helps build that chemistry coming to the NHL.

You could also apply that sentiment to Moore and Lardis (and half of the Blackhawks roster, for that matter).

When it came to Rockford, Moore said that he and Lardis had a house with Paul Ludwinski and Aidan Thompson, quipping, “It was a fun house.”

When it came to the best part of living together, Moore said, “I think we just did everything together, like we were just kind of doing little competitions. [It was] like the mini Olympics, honestly, just living in that house and just doing little stuff like that. Like ping pong and pool, and that kind of thing. So, you know, it was fun. It was great.”

They both emphasized how their friendship off the ice translates on the ice. Lardis explained about him and Moore’s chemistry, “I think it started at the start of training camp this year, getting put on a line together and then obviously getting the opportunity to play with him in Rockford for about nine or 10 games or so. I think we really developed a lot of chemistry, not just on the ice, but off the ice, too. Just living together, we would pretty much do everything together: drive to the rink, go on walks, get food together. So, I mean, I think the chemistry just built, not just from on the ice, but off the ice too, and then I think it’s carried into this level, too, a little bit. So, it’s been a lot of fun. You know, we’ve been going through the same experiences together this year, and it’s cool to do that together.”

Moore said, “I think it kind of starts off the ice, for sure. I mean, we’re really good buddies, obviously, and yeah, it kind of translates on the ice. I think we can do a lot of things out there well together. We complement each other well- just our skill sets. So, it’s a lot of fun.”

Growing and Having Fun With the Blackhawks

Both of the players have been growing in the league in significant ways. Moore has three points in his last three games, and the same goes for Lardis. They also seem to share the same drive. Blashill said about Moore on Dec. 23, “I think Ollie’s a guy who wants to be great. He works so hard to be a great player…” and assistant coach Mike Vellucci said about Lardis on Jan. 9, “You know what’s great about him? He’s getting better every day, and he wants to get better every day…”

So, on the ice, what about their skill set just clicks and makes it so fun? According to Lardis, “I mean, his speed. It’s so much fun to play with him when, you know, he’s playing with his speed all the time. It kind of keeps me up to check a little bit with my speed, too. But it’s just kind of the way he creates space out there, and pushes the pace, and is really good on the forecheck. I think it just opens up space for myself to make plays as well, and not just me, too. But I mean, Turbo [Teuvo Teräväinen] as well, and Mooresy, too.”

There is something to having a pair of guys on a line that a coach is hesitant to separate, and Moore and Lardis fall into that category. Even during a 5-1 loss against the Washington Capitals, where lines got switched, they still stayed together.

As Blashill noted about them on Jan. 7, “It’s been good. You know what? I think Turbo has been a good kind of piece with that group. It gives them a little bit of savviness. Turbo is a very, very smart player. Always has been, since a young age. But he’s also… a seasoned player now, I guess, so he kind of can give them some of that savviness. But, you know, I think, like a lot of our players, but certainly our young players, is a little bit of a roller coaster. Some nights are better, and then some nights, not as much. And sometimes it’s shift-to-shift. Like, I thought last game, you know, they made a couple mistakes that were somewhat costly, but then also made some really good plays. And you know, part of it for us is you’re going to have to take some good with the bad. And there aren’t very many perfect players. So, you just want to make sure your positives outweigh your negatives.”

That is certainly the key with Moore and Lardis. The positives in their play outweigh any negatives, and as they continue to play together, the results should reflect more. Even Bedard played on their line for a bit in his return to the lineup on Jan. 9.

Moreover, their experience of growing up on the Blackhawks together has meant a lot. As Moore said, “No, for sure, that’s awesome. I mean, being with him, I think, like I said, off the ice, on the ice, maturing together, learning together, doing film together, just stuff like that. It’s great to have him.”