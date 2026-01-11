Jets Down Devils 4-3 in Back-and-Forth Affair

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre in a back-and-forth affair.

Tanner Pearson’s goal at 6:17 of the third period broke a 3-3 tie and stood up as the game winner. Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews, and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets, who improved to 17-22-5. Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti both had a pair of assists.

For the Devils, who fell to 22-21-2, Winnipegger Cody Glass had a pair of goals while Nico Hischier also lit the lamp. Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes both had a pair of helpers.

Game Recap

First Period

Both teams entered the matchup on the struggle bus, with the Jets having just snapped a franchise-long 11-game losing streak Friday night and the Devils losers of three straight and seven of their past 10.

The majority of the first period was low event and tentative, but the teams traded late-period goals. The Jets struck for the game’s opening marker at 18:50 just after their power play expired when a scramble around Jake Allen ended with the puck deflecting off Devils defenseman Simon Nemec and in. Iafallo was credited for the goal.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Alex Iafallo celebrates a goal on New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The Devils bagged a goal of their own just 37 seconds later when Hischier whacked a puck through Connor Hellebuyck’s five hole from the goal mouth to tie the game 1-1.

Second Period

Just as the teams traded late first-period goals, they traded early second-period goals. First, the Devils took the lead 1:03 into the frame when Glass redirected one home off a nice cross-ice pass from Luke Hughes.

The hometown kid delivers. pic.twitter.com/jLOp7iC0T2 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 11, 2026

Then, Perfetti had a backhand breakaway chance hit the underside of the crossbar that Toews, whose pass had sprung Perfetti, came in from behind to push over the goal line at 2:36.

The Devils appeared to retake the lead just a minute later when Jonas Siegenthaler pounded home a rebound with Hellebuyck way out of his crease. However, the Jets challenged for goalie interference and after review, the goal was waved off as Paul Cotter was deemed to have made contact with Hellebuyck.

The Devils would not be denied the 3-2 lead for long, though, as they scored one that would count at 8:08. Glass notched his second of the game, potting a big rebound Hellebuyck spit out off a Jack Hughes shot. Glass’ shot appeared to have deflected off a diving Dylan DeMelo on the way in.

The Jets tied the game 3-3 at 17:57 when Perfetti danced right through the gut of the offensive zone and took a short-side backhander that hit the post, Allen’s back and arm, and once again sat right on the goal line. This time, Vilardi muscled it in.

Cole Perfetti appreciation post 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/GtY1uUmvfC — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 11, 2026

Third Period

The Jets grabbed the 4-3 lead at 6:17 when Pearson, who was net-front, swept a puck in off of Morrissey’s rush centreing pass.

The Devils pulled Allen for the extra attacker, but despite some furious pressure in the final minute, they couldn’t connect on the equalizer.

Notes & Observations

Jets defenceman Colin Miller left the game and didn’t return after taking an awkward hit from behind into the boards by Arseny Gritsyuk late in the first. Gritsyuk was assessed a minor for interference on the play. Miller came on the ice ahead of the start of the second to see if he could play, but went back down the tunnel.

The shots were 27-22 in favour of the Devils. The Jets went zero for two on the power play, while the Devils went zero for one.

The Devils are back in action tomorrow when they visit the Minnesota Wild to complete a four-game road trip. Jets are back in action Tuesday when they host the New York Islanders in the final contest of their five-game home stand.