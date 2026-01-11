Flames Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Push or Pivot, McKenna, Goaltending and More

The Calgary Flames are entering a pivotal week that could define the direction of their franchise for years to come. Fresh off snapping a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 10, the team finds itself stuck in the “mushy middle”—not quite a contender, but not low enough for a guaranteed high draft pick. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18, 2026.

The “Push or Pivot” Dilemma

With the trade deadline approaching and the Olympic roster freeze (Feb. 4) looming, general manager Craig Conroy faces a critical decision. The Flames are hovering just outside the wild-card race (six points back). Management must decide whether to “push” for a playoff spot to validate the current core or “pivot” to selling assets. The recent win against Pittsburgh keeps the playoff hope alive, but the prior four-game skid highlighted deep inconsistencies.

Rasmus Andersson on the Trade Block

Speculation is intensifying around defenseman Rasmus Andersson. He is widely considered the Flames’ most valuable trade chip. Reports suggest contenders like the Toronto Maple Leafs and others are interested in his services to bolster their blue lines for a Cup run. While trading him would maximize asset return, removing a key stabilizer like Andersson would effectively signal a “white flag” to the locker room.

Gavin McKenna Wants In?

A major buzz began circulating this weekend following reports that top 2026 draft prospect Gavin McKenna, a Yukon native, has expressed a strong desire to play for the Flames. While Calgary is currently projected to pick outside the top spot, this report has energized a fanbase eager for a future superstar, adding pressure on the team to perhaps embrace a lower finish to secure higher lottery odds.

Goaltending Stability

Dustin Wolf has been the workhorse this season, but his workload has led to inconsistency recently. However, Devin Cooley stepped in to stop 27 shots in the win against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The coaching staff will need to balance Wolf’s development with the need for fresh legs during this week’s road trip.

Flames Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Day Opponent Venue Time (MT)* Jan. 13 Tuesday @ Columbus Blue Jackets Nationwide Arena 5:00 PM Jan. 15 Thursday @ Chicago Blackhawks United Center 6:30 PM Jan. 17 Saturday vs. New York Islanders Scotiabank Saddledome 1:00 PM

