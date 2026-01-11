Charge Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 2-1 Shootout Victory Over Fleet in Halifax

On Sunday, Jan. 11, the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet faced off at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada for their second game of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet got on the board early in the first, but the Charge tied it up in the third period. After 60 minutes, the game was still tied. The two teams headed to a shootout to decide the winner, and it was the Charge who won 2-1.

Game Recap

Just three minutes into the first period, the Boston Fleet got on the board. Hadley Hartmetz received the puck at the blue line. She took a shot, and Susanna Tapani was in front of the net. She tipped the puck past Sanni Ahola to get the Fleet on the board.

Sanni Ahola, Ottawa Charge (Photo credit: PWHL)

The second period was quiet, with no goals scored by either team. Each received one penalty, but no one scored on the extra-player advantage. Boston outshot Ottawa 9-6.

Six minutes into the third, the Fleet tried to drive the puck towards their net, but Sarah Wozniewicz stole the puck away in the neutral zone. She passed it to Brianne Jenner, and she skated it into the Charge’s zone. She got into the faceoff circle, and her shot tied the game.

With the game tied 1-1 after regulation, it went into overtime. The Fleet took two shots on net to the Charge’s one, but neither scored. The two teams went to a shootout to decide the winner.

Fanuza Kadirova went first for the Charge, and her shot went in. Haley Winn missed her first chance for the Fleet. Both Jenner and Hannah Brandt made their shots in the second round, but the Charge still had a one-goal lead.

Katerina Mrazova made her shot count for the Charge while Alina Muller’s came up short. Jenner went again in the fourth round, and her second was the first the Charge missed. Jamie Lee Rattray made the shot, bringing the goals to an even two apiece. Brandt went again in the fifth round and missed, giving the Charge their sixth straight win. This also marks Ahola’s first win in the PWHL, after she made a whopping 31 saves.

Next Up

The Charge will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 13, when they take on the Montreal Victoire. The Fleet will return home and host the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday, Jan. 14.