Frost’s Scoring Spree Takes Down Torrent 6-2

The Minnesota Frost hosted the Seattle Torrent on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 11, for their first home game in nearly three weeks. The Frost were without Dominique Petrie and Lee Stecklein due to injury, while the Torrent had a healthy roster.

Maddie Rooney was in the net for the Frost while Hannah Murphy was in the net for the Torrent. The game started in favor of the Frost as they scored late in the first period and continued to build on it throughout the game. The Torrent tried to mount a comeback but couldn’t get it going as the Frost took the win, 6-2.

Game Recap

The Frost got on the board first with a power play goal from Katy Knoll. Britta Curl-Salemme and Taylor Heise assisted her, which made it 1-0. That was the only goal of the first period, and the Frost took the lead into the second.

The Frost built on that lead just 40 seconds into the middle period with a goal by Grace Zumwinkle. Kendall Coyne-Schofield recorded the lone assist, which made it 2-0. Zumwinkle added her second of the game later in that period, which made it 3-0. Sidney Morin and Kelly Pannek assisted her.

The Torrent took away Rooney’s shutout with a goal by Jesse Eldridge late in the period, and she was unassisted. That was the final goal of the period, and the Frost took the lead into the third.

Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

The Frost extended their lead with a goal from Taylor Heise, which made it 4-1. Curl-Salemme and Abby Hustler assisted her. Knoll scored her second goal of the game near the midway point of the third, which gave the Frost a 5-1 lead. Morin and Klára Hymlárová assisted her.

Danielle Serdachny scored, which made it 5-2 in favor of the Frost. Julia Gosling and Eldridge assisted her. Abby Hustler scored in the final five minutes, which gave the Frost a 6-2 lead. Heise and Morin assisted her. That was the final goal of the game, and the Frost took the win.

The Frost will head on a quick one-game road trip to face the New York Sirens on Friday evening, Jan. 16, before coming home for a three-game homestand. The Torrent will head home and have nearly a full week off before they host the Boston Fleet on Sunday, Jan. 18.