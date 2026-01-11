Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Rallying Around Ullmark, Goaltending Depth and More

Here are the key storylines surrounding the Ottawa Senators and their upcoming schedule for the week Jan. 11-18, 2026.

Rallying Around Linus Ullmark

The dominant story in Ottawa is the team’s fierce defense of goaltender Linus Ullmark. Ullmark has been on personal leave since late December. Over the weekend, General Manager Steve Staios, Captain Brady Tkachuk, and Tim Stützle vehemently condemned “fabricated” and malicious social media rumours regarding the reasons for his absence. The team has made it clear that Ullmark has their full support as he deals with a private personal matter.

Goaltending Depth Tested

With Ullmark out, the Senators are in a precarious position in the crease. The team has been relying on rookie Leevi Merilainen, but results have been mixed (including a recent 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche). To bolster depth, the organization signed veteran James Reimer to a Professional Tryout (PTO) with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Belleville, potentially looking for a temporary stabilizer.

Playoff Chase Pressure

The “Playoffs or Bust” mandate is being tested as the team fights to stay in the Eastern Conference wild-card mix. Despite a hot streak from Tim Stützle (who recently snapped a 13-game point streak) and the return of Lars Eller from a broken foot, the team remains a few points out of a spot. The pressure is mounting on general manager Steve Staios to decide if he will be a buyer at the deadline to support this core.

Upcoming Gauntlet

The week ahead features a difficult stretch against major markets, some of which could be pivotal for the wild-card standings.

Senators Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Opponent Time (ET) Location Notes Tue, Jan. 13 Vancouver Canucks 7:00 PM Canadian Tire Centre Home game against a struggling Western Conference team. Wed, Jan. 14 @ New York Rangers 7:30 PM Madison Square Garden The first half of a tough road/home split; playing at MSG is always a marquee test. Sat, Jan. 17 Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM Canadian Tire Centre A massive rivalry game on Saturday night. Sun, Jan. 18 @ Detroit Red Wings 5:00 PM Little Caesars Arena A critical divisional matchup for playoff positioning against a direct rival.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.