Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Gibson, Fedorov, Kane and More

The Detroit Red Wings enter the week of Jan. 11-18, 2026, flying high. Following a decisive 4–0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, the Red Wings have officially reclaimed first place in the Atlantic Division.

First Place & The Gibson Resurgence

The biggest story in Hockeytown is the team’s surge to the top of the Atlantic Division standings (27–15–4). This run has been anchored by veteran goaltender John Gibson, who posted his third shutout of the season against Montreal on Saturday. After a rocky start following his trade to Detroit, Gibson has been dominant, winning 12 of his last 14 starts.

Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement (Monday)

A major celebration is set for Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. The organization will retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey prior to the game against the Carolina Hurricanes. This emotional night will honor one of the franchise’s greatest icons and a key member of the “Russian Five.”

Patrick Kane Hits 500

Future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Kane recently scored his 500th career goal (in a 5–1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 8). He continues to be an offensive catalyst alongside captain Dylan Larkin and leading scorer Lucas Raymond (45 points), fueling an offense that is clicking at the right time.

Trade Deadline Buyers

With the team firmly in contention as 2026 begins, rumors are heating up regarding GM Steve Yzerman’s plans for the trade deadline. Reports suggest the Red Wings are actively looking to add a top-nine forward to solidify their playoff push, with names like Ryan O’Reilly (Nashville Predators) and former Wing Tyler Bertuzzi (Chicago Blackhawks) floating in the rumor mill.

Red Wings Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Notes Mon, Jan. 12 7:00 PM vs. Carolina Hurricanes Little Caesars Arena Sergei Fedorov Night; Battle of East contenders Tue, Jan. 13 7:30 PM @ Boston Bruins TD Garden Tough road test on the second half of a back-to-back Fri, Jan. 16 7:00 PM vs. San Jose Sharks Little Caesars Arena Opportunity to bank points against a rebuilding squad Sun, Jan. 18 5:00 PM vs. Ottawa Senators Little Caesars Arena Divisional rivalry game; Ottawa is chasing a Wild Card spot

