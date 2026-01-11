Blackhawks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bedard Returns, Cap Space Trade, Illness and More

Here are the key storylines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 11-18, 2026.

Connor Bedard Returns to Action

The biggest news is the return of franchise center Connor Bedard. After missing 12 games with a shoulder injury sustained in mid-December, Bedard returned to the lineup on Friday, Jan. 9 against the Washington Capitals. While he didn’t score in his return or in the following win against the Nashville Predators, his presence significantly alters the team’s offensive dynamic as they look to reintegrate him into the top line.

Roster Shakeup & Trades

The Blackhawks have been active on the trade market well ahead of the deadline.

The Cap Space Trade: In a significant move to reach the salary floor and acquire future assets, the Blackhawks recently traded goaltender Laurent Brossoit and defenseman Nolan Allan to the San Jose Sharks. In return, they acquired the contract of Ryan Ellis (who is effectively retired due to injury but carries a high cap hit), prospect defenseman Jake Furlong, and a 2028 fourth-round pick. This move was primarily financial, clearing dead cap space for next season while adding a draft asset.

Prospect Movement: Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro was assigned to the Rockford IceHogs to continue his development, signaling the team’s patience with their defensive prospects.

Team-Wide Illness & Goalie Depth

The locker room has been battling a severe “bug” that has sidelined multiple key personnel.

Goaltenders Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom, forward Ilya Mikheyev, and even head coach Jeff Blashill have all missed time or practices due to illness.

This forced young goaltender Drew Commesso into emergency duty, including a start in the 5-1 loss to Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Trade Rumors Heating Up

With the Blackhawks sitting at 5th in the Central Division standings (19-19-7), trade chatter regarding veteran players is increasing. Defenseman Connor Murphy has surfaced in rumors connecting him to contenders like the Buffalo Sabres, while veterans on expiring contracts like Nick Foligno are also being watched closely as the March deadline approaches.

Blackhawks Schedule Jan. 11 – 18

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Location Notes Jan. 12 Monday Edmonton Oilers 7:30 PM United Center A marquee matchup against Connor McDavid. Jan. 15 Thursday Calgary Flames 7:30 PM United Center — Jan. 17 Saturday Boston Bruins 7:00 PM United Center Original Six matchup.

