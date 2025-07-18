New York Rangers’ Best Value Draft Picks of the Past 25 Years

The New York Rangers’ draft history over the last 25 years is littered with draft busts, value picks, and everything in between. It is often more stimulating to read the “what went wrong” stories about the NHL Draft, and there are plenty of options to choose from for the Rangers. Each of the Rangers’ top-10 draft picks from 2017 to 2020 – Lias Andersson, Vitali Kravtsov, Kaapo Kakko, and Alexis Lafreniere – fits this profile. But the Rangers also have plenty of draft steals that have proven to be vital to their success. This article will shine a light on some of the positive draft picks the Rangers have accrued in recent history.

1. Henrik Lundqvist, Round 7, No. 205

Henrik Lundqvist was the clear choice to headline this list. He checks every box: he was drafted in the later rounds, he has had a fantastic career from a statistical and team-impact perspective, and every NHL game he played was in a Rangers jersey.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lundqvist was not a highly touted prospect in his draft year, but three impeccable seasons in the Eliteserien (now the Swedish Hockey League) allowed him to make the jump straight from European hockey to the NHL in 2005-06. He quickly assumed the starter’s role, and from there carved out a 15-year career as the Rangers’ starting goalie. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, firmly cementing his status as a Rangers legend.

2. Igor Shesterkin, Round 4, No. 118

It is not a coincidence that the top two spots on this list are goalies, as they are notoriously hard to project and generally come with additional risks and questions. Igor Shesterkin is no different, as he was an average-sized goalie prospect with flaws in his game, not to mention the fact that there was always a small chance he would not want to leave Russia to play in North America.

Looking back, Shesterkin’s development has gone as seamlessly as anyone could have projected. He played five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) after he was drafted and quickly emerged as the best prospect in New York’s system. He capped his tenure in Russia with a startling .953 save percentage (SV%) and 1.11 goals-against average (GAA) in 28 games played for SKA St. Petersburg in the 2018-19 season.

Related: Grading the Rangers’ 2025 NHL Draft Class

Shesterkin’s time as an NHLer thus far has matched the lofty expectations that were set for him. He has a career .917 SV% in an era of declining goalie statistics, won the Vezina Trophy in 2022, and was recently awarded an eight-year contract extension to stay in New York for the foreseeable future.

3. Ryan Callahan, Round 4, No. 127

Ryan Callahan is best known for his combination of skill, grit, and leadership, punctuated by his captaincy for three seasons. While Callahan was not a lifelong Ranger, as he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2013-14 season, he made a significant impact during his time in New York. He scored 254 career points as a Ranger, contributed on the penalty kill, and was always one of the hardest workers on the ice.

Callahan established himself with a breakout final year of juniors with the Guelph Storm, amassing 52 goals and 32 assists in 62 regular season games. He then made an immediate impact in his first American Hockey League (AHL) season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, putting up 35 goals and 20 assists in 60 games. From there, he went on to become a dependable and very valuable NHL player.

Honorable Mentions: Carl Hagelin (Round 6, No. 168), Jesper Fast (Round 6, No. 157), Pavel Buchnevich (Round 3, No. 75), Brandon Dubinsky (Round 2, No. 60), Derek Stepan (Round 2, No. 51),

Final Thoughts: Learning From the Rangers’ Draft History

For all the underwhelming draft picks in recent Rangers history, there have also been several really good ones. They have essentially had their goaltending taken care of for the last two decades thanks to a seventh-round pick and a fourth-round pick. Additionally, many of the core pieces of their successful teams during the 2010s were acquired via the draft in the middle to late rounds. If nothing else, it serves as an important reminder of the importance of being able to identify good young players and acquire value via your late-round draft picks.