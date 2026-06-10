Every NHL Team’s Biggest Need Heading Into the 2026 Offseason

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have delivered in the Stanley Cup Final. But before you know it, the NHL offseason will be underway. Every team usually has a couple of needs to address. Here is one need for each of the NHL’s 32 teams to prioritize.

Anaheim Ducks: Right-Handed Defensemen

The Anaheim Ducks arrived a year earlier than expected, and their young core suggests they aren’t going away any time soon. Their biggest need heading into this offseason will be finding a couple of right-handed shots for their blue line.

Jacob Trouba, John Carlson, and Radko Gudas are all unrestricted free agents, and the Ducks may opt to let go of at least two of them. Mason McTavish has been in the rumor mill, so the Ducks could shop him to look for a right-handed defenseman in return. The free-agent crop is weak, so their best bet would be finding someone in a trade.

Boston Bruins: Top-6 Center

The Boston Bruins were among the biggest surprise playoff teams this season. They’re prime regression candidates for next season, but they could avoid dropping off by acquiring a top-six center. Elias Lindholm isn’t the player he used to be, and Pavel Zacha is unlikely to shoot nearly 23 percent again.

There are plenty of teams that need centers, as you’ll see throughout this article, so the Bruins need to be aggressive in their pursuit. They have a top prospect in James Hagens, but to expect him to carry the load next season wouldn’t be fair. GM Don Sweeney will have to find an external solution.

Buffalo Sabres: Top-6 Center

The Buffalo Sabres were one win and one goal away from reaching the Eastern Conference Final. Their season wasn’t a fluke, but they need a couple of additions this offseason to build on their excellent 2025-26 campaign.

It was tempting to consider goaltending as the Sabres’ most pressing need, but another center to complement their top six would be most impactful. Robert Thomas would be a perfect fit if the St. Louis Blues decide to trade him. A center group of Tage Thompson, Thomas, and Ryan McLeod would give them one of the best 1-2-3 punches in the East.

Calgary Flames: More Scoring Punch

The Calgary Flames are in a rebuild, so they have many holes to fill. This is more of a broad need, but the Flames need more offensive punch throughout their forward group; they finished 29th in five-on-five goals this season.

Because of where they are as an organization, building through the draft is the Flames’ best bet right now. They have a top-10 selection in the 2026 draft and should look to use it on a forward with offensive upside if there’s a suitable one available in their draft slot.

Carolina Hurricanes: Goaltending

It’s hard to pick a need for a team that’s in the Stanley Cup Final, but goaltending is probably the most pressing need for the Carolina Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen has been excellent in the playoffs, but he struggled during the regular season. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and he’s not getting any younger.

Andersen’s backup, Brandon Bussi, is a solid 1B, but the Hurricanes need more of a sure thing in net. The wild card is Pyotr Kochetkov, who missed most of this season due to injury. If the Hurricanes believe he can reach his potential, they may have an internal solution.

Chicago Blackhawks: Support for Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are still in rebuild mode, but it’s time for them to begin moving things forward. They haven’t made much progress in the standings, and that’s partly because they’ve failed to build proper support around Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks have drafted quite well and have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, but they need more NHL-ready talent around Bedard in their top six. GM Kyle Davidson needs to be aggressive in his pursuit of more scoring, just as the San Jose Sharks have been in supporting Macklin Celebrini.

Colorado Avalanche: Bottom-6 Center

It was honestly difficult to pick a need for the Colorado Avalanche. A look at their roster, and there’s really no glaring flaw to address. Perhaps they need a bottom-six center since Ross Colton and Jack Drury could be cap casualties.

Colorado Avalanche center Ross Colton (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

However, the solution may already be on their roster with Nicolas Roy, whom the Avalanche acquired at this season’s trade deadline. With Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, and Roy, their center depth may already be set for next season.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Top-6 C

The Blue Jackets came just short of qualifying for the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Among the reasons they’ve been stuck in the mushy middle of the NHL the last couple of years is that they don’t have a true No. 1 center.

Sean Monahan can be a reliable second-line center when healthy, but the onus is on Adam Fantilli to take a step forward in his development. The Blue Jackets used a top-three pick on him, but he’s yet to develop into the player they hoped he’d be. If he can take a step forward next season, they may have an internal solution.

Dallas Stars: Top-4, Right-Handed Defenseman

Acquiring a top-four, right-handed defenseman is not a new need for the Dallas Stars. It’s been a problem for some time, but GM Jim Nill has failed to address it properly. Nill’s acquisitions on the right side over the last few seasons have included Cody Ceci, Tyler Myers, and Ilya Lyubushkin. That won’t cut it for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Nils Lundkvist did take a step forward this season, but the Stars still need another puck-mover on their right side. There’s not much available in free agency, and they will be tight on cap space with Jason Robertson due for a significant pay raise this summer. Nill will have to thread the needle to find an upgrade.

Detroit Red Wings: Getting a Proper Return for Larkin

Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell last week when he reported Dylan Larkin had requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings. His underlying numbers dropped off this past season, but he still finished with 30+ goals and 60+ points. He could be a high-end 2C for a Cup contender.

It’s unfortunate news for the Red Wings. It also puts GM Steve Yzerman in a difficult spot. Everyone knows Larkin wants out, and he has a full no-trade clause. He can essentially pick where he wants to go. It doesn’t give Yzerman a ton of leverage, but he has to net a solid return for Larkin. If not, they will have to rebuild again.

Edmonton Oilers: Goaltending

I think it goes without saying that the Edmonton Oilers need to solidify their situation in between the pipes. They acquired Tristan Jarry midseason, but it did not work out as intended. Could they trade Jarry and find another 1A option via a trade?

The odds of that don’t seem particularly high. They have to hope Jarry rebounds, especially with a better defensive environment than the one they had this past season. But GM Stan Bowman still needs to be on the prowl for a 1B who can complement Jarry in case things go awry again.

Florida Panthers: Goaltending

Injuries were the real story for the Florida Panthers this season. Aleksander Barkov missed the entire season, but plenty of Panthers missed significant time. Health would go a long way, but GM Bill Zito may also need to address goaltending.

Sergei Bobrovsky will forever be a Panthers legend, but he struggled this season and will be a UFA on July 1. He finished with a save percentage of just .877, and the Panthers have traded their top prospects, Spencer Knight and Devon Levi, who could have been his successors. It’ll be interesting to see how Zito decides to address it.

Los Angeles Kings: Kopitar Replacement

Even if Quinton Byfield takes a step forward next season, the Los Angeles Kings still need to find a replacement for Anze Kopitar, who retired after this postseason. Kopitar’s best days were behind him, but he’s an all-time great King. They barely made the playoffs this season and could fall out of the picture next season if they don’t add another center to replace him.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar gestures to the crowd after losing Game 4 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche (William Liang-Imagn Images)

That’s why the Kings are a potential fit for Larkin. I’m not sure they have the assets to get a trade done, but he’s exactly what they need down the middle. At the very least, GM Ken Holland, who drafted Larkin in Detroit, should be aggressive in his pursuit of the disgruntled Red Wings forward.

Minnesota Wild: Top-6 Center

The Wild are another team in desperate need of a center. It was a significant reason why they got bounced in the second round of the playoffs by the Avalanche. Joel Eriksson Ek is a fine second-line center, but the Wild won’t go anywhere in the West with him as their 1C.

Larkin would be better suited as a 2C on a Cup contender, but an average 1C such as Larkin could work in Minnesota since they have Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on the wings. Like the Kings, I’m not sure the Wild have the assets to acquire Larkin, but they will likely be in heavy pursuit of him.

Montreal Canadiens: 2nd-Line Center

The Montreal Canadiens have a top-line center and Selke Trophy winner in Nick Suzuki, but they otherwise lack depth down the middle. As such, GM Kent Hughes will likely be aggressive in trying to acquire a second-line center to build on their Eastern Conference Final appearance.

Among the possible targets could be New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. It won’t be cheap to acquire him, but he’s the perfect second-line center. If he’s open to playing in a Canadian city, he could be who Hughes and President of Hockey Ops Jeff Gorton target.

Nashville Predators: Top-4, Right-Handed Defenseman

You could argue that the Nashville Predators are also one of the teams in need of a top-six center, but the right side of their blue line is in worse shape. As constructed today, they have Nick Perbix, Ryan Ufko, and Justin Barron as their top-three right-handed defensemen.

The Predators barely missed the playoffs in the West, and a puck-moving, top-four defender would go a long way for them. Chris MacFarland is taking over as GM and President of Hockey Ops, so he’ll likely have some savvy, data-centric ideas to improve the position.

New Jersey Devils: Top-6 Winger

Playing style may have had something to do with the New Jersey Devils’ offensive struggles this season, but there’s no doubt they need more scoring punch up front. They finished 31st in five-on-five goals — only the Vancouver Canucks scored fewer five-on-five goals — and they were among the worst finishing teams in the NHL.

Unlike some of the other teams here, the Devils are in good shape down the middle with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Assuming they sign Hischier to an extension rather than trade him, they need a winger to complement Hughes or Hischier. There are some options in free agency, but their best bet will likely come via a trade.

New York Islanders: Top-6 Forward

The New York Islanders have a budding franchise defenseman in Matthew Schaefer and a franchise goalie in Ilya Sorokin. What they’re missing is more game-breaking scoring talent up front. Mathew Barzal is a 70-75 point player, but there’s generally a lack of support around him and Bo Horvat.

GM Mathieu Darche has a difficult task at hand, trying to add more scoring. The Islanders aren’t just one scoring forward away from being a Cup contender. They need a few, and they’re candidates to regress from the finishing luck they had this season. Building through the draft is probably Darche’s best bet at building a sustainable contender.

New York Rangers: Top-4 Defenseman

The New York Rangers seem to be at a bit of a crossroads as an organization. On one hand, they should be rebuilding. On the other hand, it’s tough to rebuild when you have Igor Shesterkin signed to the contract he is. There are quite a few flaws on this roster, but the Rangers could use another top-four defender.

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Adam Fox is one of the best defensemen in the NHL, and Vladislav Gavrikov had a great first season in the Big Apple, but there’s not much depth behind them. Another second-pair defender would shore up their depth and make life a bit easier on Shesterkin.

Ottawa Senators: Top-4, Right-Handed Defenseman

Artem Zub is one of the better defensive defensemen in the NHL, but the Ottawa Senators could still use another right-handed shot to complement Zub and Jordan Spence. Bruce Garrioch reported around the trade deadline that the Senators were searching for a right-handed shot, so it’ll likely be an area they seek to improve this summer.

Some of it depends on what they think of Spence. He’s absolutely crushed third-pair minutes, but can he play higher up the lineup? The Senators don’t need a top-pair right-handed shot, but someone who can add depth in a second- or third-pair role would work.

Philadelphia Flyers: Top-6 C

The Philadelphia Flyers had a nice run to the playoffs and will look to build on it this offseason. They need a first-line center, but those don’t grow on trees. Still, acquiring another legit top-six center would help them build on a solid season.

GM Danny Briere has assets to work with in terms of draft capital and prospects, and there are a few centers available on the trade market who could check off some boxes. I wouldn’t expect Briere to overpay for a center, but it is their biggest need heading into the draft and free agency.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Youth

The Pittsburgh Penguins were perhaps the biggest surprise of the season, but GM Kyle Dubas shouldn’t lose sight of the big picture. They need to continue getting younger as they slowly transition out of the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era.

Dubas has been proactive in trying to get younger over the last couple of seasons. If he can find a similar trade to the Egor Chinakhov deal he made earlier this season, that would make sense for the Penguins. It can be on defense or up front. It doesn’t matter.

San Jose Sharks: Veteran Defenseman

The San Jose Sharks made a push for the playoffs this season, but ultimately fell short. One reason is that they had one of the NHL’s most porous defenses. You could argue that they need multiple veteran defensemen this offseason, but even one would go a long way.

Morgan Rielly is among the players who could be available this offseason. He’s not what he used to be, but he’s still a solid offensive defenseman and would give the Sharks an upgrade on their blue line. They certainly have the cap space to take on his entire contract if he’s willing to accept a trade to San Jose.

Seattle Kraken: Game-Breaking Scorer

The Seattle Kraken have a bunch of good players, but they lack game-breaking talent. Their best bet at acquiring a game-breaker is through drafting and developing one, such as Berkly Catton, but they still need more goal-scoring upside in their lineup.

For better or worse, I could very much see the Kraken backing up the Brinks truck for Alex Tuch in free agency. That contract won’t be pretty, but he’s a proven 30+ goal-scorer and 60+ point producer. It wouldn’t shock me if the Kraken see him as a fit for what they need.

St. Louis Blues: Right-Handed Defenseman

Multiple Blues players have appeared on trade boards this offseason. There’s potential for big change in St. Louis, but what could they use the most on their roster? A right-handed defenseman, preferably one that can play a second- or third-pair role (unless they trade Colton Parayko).

One target that could make sense for the Blues is Šimon Nemec, who will likely be on the move this summer. Perhaps that comes in a package that sends Jordan Kyrou to the New Jersey Devils. But Alex Steen, who’s taking over as GM, should be looking to add a right-shot blueliner to the mix.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Young Scoring Forward or Defenseman

The Tampa Bay Lightning bowed out of the playoffs earlier than anyone anticipated. One reason for that may be that they’re just too old. Most of their core players are on the wrong side of 30, and while most are still playing at a high level, older teams tend to wear down more quickly in the postseason.

Julien BriseBois is one of the best GMs in the NHL, so I’m sure he has an idea that his team needs to get a bit younger. Finding a young forward isn’t always the easiest because they aren’t always available, but they could always use some youth on their blue line, too. Either one would help extend the Lightning’s window just a bit longer.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Top-4, Right-Handed Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a few needs to fill, but their blue line needs the most work. You could argue they need a couple of defensemen, but it’s the right side that lacks depth and offensive ability. Chris Tanev has historically been one of the best defensive defensemen in the NHL, but he’s coming off a serious injury, so who knows how he’ll look next season, especially at his age.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Top-four, right-handed shots are always scarce on the trade market and in free agency, so the Maple Leafs may have to pay a premium to acquire one. Still, if they want to rebound and make the postseason in the gauntlet that is the Atlantic Division, they will need a right-shot defender.

Utah Mammoth: Top-6 Forward

After years of rebuilding during the Arizona Coyotes era, the Utah Mammoth broke through and made the playoffs this season. However, there’s still work to do, especially since they’re in the Central Division and have to contend with the Avalanche and Stars.

The Mammoth’s biggest need appears to be adding another top-six forward. It could be a center, depending on whether they believe Nick Schmaltz is better suited on the wing, or a winger if they see Schmaltz sticking down the middle. Having another top-six forward would help them narrow the gap a bit with their division rivals.

Vancouver Canucks: Top-6 Forward

What don’t the Vancouver Canucks need? There are likely some difficult years ahead, but it’s a new era with Ryan Johnson taking over as GM and Manny Malhotra as head coach. At least there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic, but they have their work cut out for them.

Among the Canucks’ biggest needs is acquiring a top-six forward. Chances are that they will use the third overall pick to draft Malhotra’s son, Caleb. He has top-six/first-line potential, but he’s likely a couple of years away from reaching that level. In the meantime, they need to ice a roster for next season, so finding another scorer would help them be a bit more competitive.

Golden Knights: Cap Space

You could argue that the Vegas Golden Knights need a goaltender, given their results during the regular season, but Carter Hart has been excellent in the playoffs. The more pressing issue for them is finding cap space.

The Golden Knights will enter the offseason with a roster of 17 and just $11.725 million cap space. That’s without a contract for Pavel Dorofeyev, who’s an RFA with arbitration rights and will likely command a hefty raise from his $1.835 million cap hit. Clearing Adin Hill’s contract would help the Golden Knights, but that will come with a price, given the term (five years) and cap hit ($6.25 million). Either way, the Golden Knights need some more financial flexibility.

Washington Capitals: Top-4, Right-Handed Defenseman

The Washington Capitals took a step back this season after making the playoffs and advancing a round in 2024-25. Still, there’s reason to be optimistic in the nation’s capital. They have some promising prospects (Andrew Cristall, Ilya Protas, and Cole Hutson, to name a few) on the way.

Those prospects may make an impact sooner rather than later, but GM Chris Patrick will be on the prowl for a top-six forward and top-four defenseman on the right side. I’d argue the latter is the more pressing concern since they traded John Carlson at the trade deadline. They need to fill that gap, or their blue line will have some question marks entering next season.

Winnipeg Jets: Young, Game-Breaking Scorer

Almost everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for the Winnipeg Jets this season. But what hasn’t been talked about enough is how much the team missed Nikolaj Ehlers, who walked in free agency last summer and signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ehlers finished this season with 26 goals and 71 points in 82 games. He’s the exact type of player the Jets are missing in their lineup, but finding another Ehlers isn’t easy. They don’t grow on trees, and 70-point players cost a premium to acquire through trades. Still, the Jets need to find a young, top-six scorer who can give them some more scoring punch.

It should be an interesting offseason in the NHL. Every team has a couple of needs to fill, but there’s not much to choose from in free agency, and who knows how the trade market will play out. It could leave teams with some question marks heading into training camp in September.