Bold Predictions for the 2026-27 New Jersey Devils

After another disappointing campaign that ended well short of Stanley Cup expectations, the New Jersey Devils began the offseason by reshaping their leadership structure, hiring new general manager Sunny Mehta. While the core of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Luke Hughes and Timo Meier remains intact for the moment, questions surrounding roster construction, defensive depth, goaltending, and the future of defenseman Simon Nemec continue to dominate conversations.

With a new front office, a rise in expectations, and several key decisions looming — including a contract extension for Hischier — next season will be pivotal for the Devils. Here are five bold predictions for the 2026-27 season.

Jack Hughes Finishes Top Three in Hart Trophy Voting

Jack Hughes has already established himself as one of the NHL’s elite offensive talents, but next season could be the year he enters the Hart Trophy conversation. The Devils’ success has often mirrored Hughes’ health and production. He has battled injuries throughout his career, and durability will be the biggest factor in determining whether he can sustain a Hart-caliber campaign over 82 games.

However, when healthy, Hughes has consistently produced at an elite level, showcasing his ability to take over games with his speed, creativity, and offensive instincts. If he remains healthy next season, there is every reason to believe he can challenge for 100-plus points while leading one of the league’s most dangerous offenses.

A fully healthy top six, improved roster depth, and another year of maturity from the team’s young stars could create the perfect environment for Hughes to post career-best numbers. By season’s end, he will be mentioned alongside the NHL’s biggest stars in the Hart Trophy race and finish among the top three in voting.

The Devils Will Be a Top Contender In The Playoffs

Anything short of playoff success will be considered a disappointment in 2026-27. Despite recent frustrations, the Devils still possess one of the strongest young cores in the NHL. Hischier remains one of the league’s premier two-way centers, Bratt continues to produce at an elite level, and Luke Hughes is poised to take another major step forward. The roster is far too talented to continue spinning its wheels in the first round or miss a playoff berth altogether.

New Jersey’s front office also appears motivated to make significant upgrades this summer. It is almost guaranteed that Mehta will be exploring ways to improve up front while creating additional salary cap flexibility. Assuming he successfully addresses at least one major roster need, the Devils should enter the season as a legitimate playoff threat.

Luke Hughes Emerges as a Norris Trophy Finalist

Luke Hughes has already established himself as one of the NHL’s most promising young defensemen, but next season, he could make the jump from rising star to elite blueliner. Since arriving in New Jersey, Hughes has consistently showcased the skill set that made him one of the league’s most highly regarded prospects.

His skating ability allows him to create separation with ease. His vision makes him a constant playmaking threat from the back end, and his confidence with the puck has transformed him into a key driver of the Devils’ offense. As his responsibilities continue to grow, so does his impact on the game.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2026-27 season seems like the perfect opportunity for Hughes to elevate his game to another level. With additional NHL experience under his belt and a larger role in all situations, he could emerge as one of the league’s most productive and influential defensemen. While his offensive talent has never been in question, the continued development of his defensive game could be what unlocks his superstar potential.

A 70-point season is not an unrealistic projection. If Hughes continues to drive offense at even strength, lock down opponents on the back end, and log heavy minutes against top competition, he has the tools to rank among the NHL’s highest-scoring defensemen.

More importantly, if he can combine that production with noticeable growth in his defensive-zone play, he will begin to earn the kind of league-wide recognition reserved for the game’s elite blueliners. Becoming a Norris Trophy finalist is a lofty expectation, but elite young defensemen often make dramatic jumps. Hughes appears ready to be the next player to do exactly that.

Simon Nemec Is No Longer a Devil by Opening Night

This prediction may be controversial, but it feels increasingly realistic. Simon Nemec remains one of the organization’s most talented young assets, yet uncertainty surrounding his future continues to grow. Reports and speculation throughout the offseason have linked him to trade discussions, while several analysts have suggested the Devils could use him as their primary trade chip in pursuit of an immediate roster upgrade.

The Devils will face salary cap challenges, with several important contract decisions coming up. Moving Nemec could allow Mehta to address a more immediate need, particularly if the return includes a top-six forward who can help the team win now.

Trading the 2022 second-overall pick would be a bold move, but the franchise believes its championship window is open now. If the right offer emerges, Nemec could become the centerpiece of one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

Mehta Makes a Franchise-Altering Move

Many new general managers like to ease into the role. Mehta does not have that luxury. The Devils have publicly stated their goal is to become a perennial Stanley Cup contender, and Mehta inherits a roster that many believe is capable of far more than it showed last season.

He has already emphasized his optimism regarding the team’s core while acknowledging that creative solutions will be required to improve the roster. That combination makes a blockbuster move feel increasingly likely.

Whether it involves acquiring a top-six scorer, reshaping the blue line, or addressing long-term salary cap concerns, expect Mehta to leave his fingerprint on the roster as soon as this summer. The Devils have too much talent and too much urgency to run back the same group and hope for different results. By the end of the season, fans will look back at one major transaction as the moment when Mehta officially began shaping the franchise in his own vision.

Next Season for the Devils

The 2026-27 season will be a turning point for the Devils. The foundation remains strong, featuring elite talent at every position and a core that is still entering its prime years. Yet patience is beginning to wear thin after multiple seasons that failed to meet expectations. Bold predictions are supposed to be ambitious. For a franchise desperately seeking its next step forward, ambition is exactly what the season demands.



