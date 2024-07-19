The 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season is shaping up to be an exciting one with plenty of storylines. Will the Florida Panthers repeat as Stanley Cup champions? Will Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers get back to the Stanley Cup Final – and will Leon Draisaitl stay in Edmonton after this season? And how much closer will Alex Ovechkin get to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record 894 goals?

The season begins on October 4 with a pair of games between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czech Republic, and eight months of hockey follows. Check out some of the best NHL betting sites for the upcoming season.

Bet365 – Standout SGPs and Live Betting

Bet365 is easily among the best NHL betting sites in Canada. The British gambling company has been in business for more than two decades. It is available in all Canadian provinces, including via an official iGaming license, as a registered partner with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

It has a deep sportsbook and online casino, and hockey is easily one of its best betting markets as the company caters to the interests of Canadians. Few, if any, competitors can match Bet365‘s vast selections for same-game parlays and live betting.

What We Like on Bet365

Players can potentially earn larger payouts on hockey bets through Bet365’s exhaustive list of same-game parlay options, including:

total

moneyline

game and player props over/under for shots on goal, points & blocks saves for the goaltender



If you can think of a bet, Bet365 likely offers the option to include it on a same-game parlay. Moreover, you can even place live same-game parlay wagers, which isn’t something many of the other best NHL betting sites offer.

Live betting is also quite responsive on Bet365. Odds change quickly for in-game events like penalties, goals, or sustained pressure, but you can generally accept new odds and place your wager without issue.

You can even place live prop bets on Bet365. Parlay boosts are another standout feature at Bet365. The operator often offers these bonuses for select games, especially those involving Canadian teams. Early cash out is another good feature.

What We Don’t Like

There’s not much to complain about regarding Bet365, particularly its hockey betting markets. However, the one area in which it is lacking is team and player stats pages.

Sportsbooks like theScore Bet make it easy for players to gain additional insight for their bets with a dedicated team & player stats page. It’s nitpicking, but this would be an excellent addition.

Sports Interaction – Great Offers for Canadian NHL Teams

Sports Interaction is a Canadian betting company available to Canadians outside Ontario. It was the first regulated online betting company in Canada and, as such, has tailored its markets to Canadian bettors, with plenty of timely offers for games involving Canadian NHL teams. It also has some of the best NHL betting sites offers, including a 125 percent bonus on initial deposits up to $250.

What We Like on Sports Interaction

As mentioned, Sports Interaction stands out primarily for its unique betting offers tailored to Canadians. If you’re a fan of Canadian teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, or Montreal Canadiens, you’ll often be able to take advantage of parlay boosts, boosted odds, and same-game parlays.

Sports Interaction has a more diverse futures betting market than many other best NHL betting sites. This is great for fans itching for summer to be over and hockey to return.

Players can wager on unique futures like winning state or province for the Western Conference (Alberta, California, or any other state/province), whether there will be a first-time Stanley Cup winner in 2024-25, and the Stanley Cup Final exact matchup. Florida and Edmonton, for example, have 26.00 odds to meet in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

What We Don’t Like

Live betting isn’t quite as responsive, nor are the betting markets as exhaustive on Sports Interaction as some of the other best online NHL betting sites. It can be difficult to lock in live bets with rapidly-changing odds or games being suspended for betting.

You might have to wait until commercial breaks or intermission. The menus for in-game hockey betting are also text-heavy and could be easier to navigate with more graphics and a cleaner look.

Bet99 – Canadian Betting Company with Great Odds

Bet99 is a trusted and secure, Canadian-owned sportsbook. It has a First Bet Encore welcome offer of up to $1,000.

What We Like on Bet99

Because it’s a Canadian company, it’s not surprising that Bet99 is one of the best NHL online betting sites. It has favorable odds compared to many of the other sportsbooks available in Canada, especially for hockey, and likely has the most betting markets as well.

For instance, current futures betting for the NHL features player prop bets for McDavid, Bedard, and Matvei Michkov. It’s also one of the only sportsbooks in Canada to offer ice hockey betting in Australia, meaning avid hockey fans can wager on the sport year-round.

What We Don’t Like

There’s not much to complain about with Bet99, as it’s easily among the best NHL betting sites. The site could be more aesthetically pleasing with better graphics, but it’s a trusted bookmaker with a good reputation and favorable hockey odds.

Pinnacle – Trusted Book with Diverse Hockey Odds

Pinnacle makes our list of the best NHL betting sites for its trust and experience – it has been around for more than 20 years – and its dedication to hockey. “Hockey odds” is one of the first pages listed when you search Pinnacle on Google, and it’s no surprise why.

The sportsbook features hockey prominently on its home page and allows players to wager in multiple markets, including moneyline, total, and player props.

What We Like on Pinnacle

The diverse betting markets are what make Pinnacle stand out from other sportsbooks. It has all the best selections you could want from a sportsbook, including some that aren’t offered at others. These include 1×2 betting, a money line variation in which the bettor can select a team to win and a tie (resulting in overtime or shootout).

What We Don’t Like

While Pinnacle does offer same-game parlays, filling out these bets isn’t as intuitive or easy as many other sportsbooks, i.e. Bet365. Whereas Bet365 has a designated same-game parlay menu for games in hockey and other sports, those using Pinnacle have to switch from “singles” to “multiples” betting to register a same-game parlay bet. Options are also a little more restrictive.

BetVictor – Limited Hockey Betting Options

BetVictor is a licensed Canadian sportsbook. It’s primarily known for its casino, while its sportsbook is more focused on basketball—it is the official sponsor of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and one of the only sportsbooks to offer action on the CEBL. Its hockey betting options are limited.

What We Like on BetVictor

BetVictor has a decent reputation for safety and security, but it isn’t in contention for the top spot among the best online NHL betting sites. It does, however, have many of the must-have modern sportsbook features, such as live betting, same-game parlays, and early and partial cash out options.

What We Don’t Like

As of July 2024, BetVictor didn’t have a sports welcome offer. Players can earn a 200 percent casino bonus of up to $1,200 and 50 free spins on initial deposits, but without a sports bonus for NHL best betting sites offers we would recommend NHL fans to wait to sign-up for BetVictor.

Same-game parlays are limited to pre-match selections and can’t be made in-game, like Bet365. They also can’t be combined with bets on other events.

Stake – Crypto-Focused Bookie with Limited Hockey Markets

Stake has one of the best bonus offers for new players, but it’s hardly a standout bookmaker for fans of hockey. Stake’s new player offer changes regularly, but as of July 2024 was a 200 percent bonus on initial deposits with an additional 10 percent rakeback.

The maximum bonus, then, is $3,000, which is significantly higher than many competitors. Similarly, few books offer 200 percent deposit bonuses. Stake has a decent casino and its sportsbook is fine, but not one that exclusive hockey bettors should seriously consider.

What We Like on Stake

Other than the bonus, Stake stands out for its abundance of crypto deposit and withdrawal options. Players can wager Bitcon, altcoins, and cash; each separated in different wallets.

From a hockey betting standpoint, Stake doesn’t offer many options for same-game parlays nor does it have impressive hockey offers for in-season games. Bet365, Betano, and others offer better hockey promotions for existing players.

The one area in which Stake excels ahead of those bookmakers is the ability to place wagers on games well ahead of time. For example, the sportsbook already has betting open for the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils 2024-25 season-opening game in Prague, Czechia. The sliders for selecting correct score bets is also a cool feature.

What We Didn’t Like

There really isn’t much that Stake offers in hockey betting that isn’t available at other sportsbooks. If you’re interested in the online casino or perhaps soccer betting, then Stake might be a good option, but that isn’t the case with hockey. Stake’s hockey individual game market options are also limited regarding player props.

How to Choose the Best NHL Betting Sites for You?

Whether you’re new to sports betting or just looking for a new book for hockey wagering, the first thing to consider is NHL best betting sites offers. Which site has the best welcome bonus? Some, like BetMGM, offer bonus bets of up to $1,500, while others have relatively low offers of around $200. Think about how much you plan to deposit and which book offers the best matching.

From there, consider the type of betting you’re most interested in. If you’d rather play the long game, Sports Interaction is a great option for futures betting, while those who would rather make complex same-game parlays should consider Bet365. Sportsbooks like Bet99 are great for hockey bonuses, like parlay boosts and specials.

Best Teams to Bet on in the NHL

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will be one of the best teams to track fo betting with the best NHL betting sites in 2024-25. Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly 20 seasons last year and are the betting favorites, along with the Panthers, to win the Cup this season.

They’ll also be great for those who like betting the over as they have the most potent offense in the league, including McDavid and Draisaitl. They’re also a great against-the-spread (ATS) bet on home ice, going 23-18 last season.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche, like the Oilers, are solid options for over and ATS betting. They have been one of the highest-scoring NHL teams for several years now and don’t show any signs of slowing down, particularly with a motivated Nathan MacKinnon ready to lead the team back to the Stanley Cup.

Colorado ranked third in record ATS last year at 24-17 and had the highest percentage of games that were over the betting total, with an over-under-push record of 48-33-1.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers will be a sneaky longshot pick in the futures market for the Stanley Cup. John Tortorella has instilled confidence in the young group and they should have stability between the pipes next season with the addition of 6-foot-7 Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov. Philadelphia almost made the playoffs last year despite having awful goaltending, so they’ll be better this season.

Some Popular NHL League Communities You Can Follow

When making wagers with NHL best online betting sites, you can draw from a range of sources to inform your bets. Look up relevant stats and scour the web for analysts and sharp bettors who might offer insider knowledge on select games. There are many notable Reddit communities and Twitter (X) accounts that provide in-depth betting analysis for the NHL.

Reddit Communities

Reddit is one of the best sources for insight on how to wager on some of the best NHL betting sites. Redditors are generally happy to share betting advice and will answer any questions you might have as long as they’re posted in the appropriate community.

The communities r/NHLbetting and r/sportsbook are great for avid hockey bettors. People in r/NHLbetting, which has more than 5,000 followers, often share their picks and reasoning behind those picks in game-day betting threads.

Twitter (X) Communities

There are many great Twitter accounts to follow for NHL betting stats and advice. Stay up to date on the latest news in the league by following NHL insiders like @frank_seravalli, @PierreVLeBrun, @reporterchris, and @Kevin Weekes.

You can also follow the accounts of cappers and sharp bettors. @LightningLockz is a solid account that offers free plays and betting advice for all sports, including hockey, and has a solid track record. Other accounts with plenty of followers include @br_betting, @The_PropFather, @VSiNLive, and @degen_betting.

Facebook

You can also find betting advice and picks on Facebook pages, including Sports Betting Locks, a private group with nearly 93,000 members, and Everybody EATS (PrizePicks) betting. This group has more than 250,000 members who share picks and other NHL betting insight and sometimes even NHL best-betting sites offers.

Worst NHL Betting Sites to Avoid

TopBet

A simple Google search of TopBet reveals plenty of negative reviews, both from other sportsbook review sites and players who have had awful experiences with the online sportsbook. It also only offers a 50 percent sign-up bonus, which is significantly lower than most competitors, and has been known to withhold funds from players who have had major wins.

CRSportsBet

Just looking at the CRSportsBet site gives you enough of an idea that it’s not exactly a prominent – or respected – sportsbook. It has a simple and understated home paged and doesn’t appear enticing to new players, which is probably a good thing considering it has been reported for non-payment to players with winning bets.

Responsible Gambling

Whether using one of the best NHL betting sites or wagering on other sports, it’s important to bet responsibly. As a general rule, only wager what you can afford to lose.

Many sportsbooks offer various Responsible Gambling tools, such as the ability to set daily wager limits, deposit limits, and self-exclusion policies. If you recognize you might have a problem or know anybody else with a gambling issue, check out https://gambleaware.com or call the free 24-7 national gambling helpline at 0808 8020 133.