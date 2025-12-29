Grading the Penguins’ Trade for Yegor Chinakhov

It’s only been a little over 24 hours since the NHL holiday roster freeze lifted, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets wasted no time linking up on a trade. Earlier this afternoon, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Blue Jackets were trading Yegor Chinakhov to the Penguins in exchange for a couple of draft picks and Danton Heinen. Here are the full details:

Penguins receive:

Chinakhov

Blue Jackets receive:

2026 second-round pick

2027 third-round pick

Heinen

Chinakhov had requested a trade over the summer, but the Blue Jackets remained patient in finding the right deal. He has talent, but hasn’t been able to produce consistently. Perhaps with a change of scenery, he can gain a second wind alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the Steel City.

Penguins Take a Flier

Chinakhov was a surprise first-round pick of the Blue Jackets in the 2020 draft. Most public scouting services had him as a sixth or seventh-round prospect as an overager. But that didn’t faze former GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who took a chance on the Russian winger after he impressed in the KHL with Avangard Omsk.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Chinakhov in Columbus, but he had shown scoring upside in the past. He finished the 2023-24 season with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games, a 25-goal, 45-point pace over 82 games. Even last season, he was on pace for 40 points, but he only appeared in 30 games due to injuries.

Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

One of the strengths of Chinakhov’s game is his shot. His average shot speed of 62.82 mph ranks in the 96th percentile among his peers this season, and at 68.82 mph, it ranked in the 98th percentile last season. His max skating speed of 22.88 mph ranks in the 88th percentile this season, so he can turn on the jets when he needs to.

Aside from those attributes, Chinakhov has also been a fairly decent player at five-on-five. Wingers with his profile don’t always have the best impacts at full strength. They may have the shot and finishing ability, but they struggle to push play the other way. That isn’t the case with him:

Yegor Chinakhov, acquired by PIT, is a scoring winger. Has flashed skills including a terrific shot, slick hands, quick straight-line speed, and some reasonably well-rounded play, but consistently delivering has been a challenge. Needs to generate more quality looks. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/Wkb5GWHbiO — JFresh 🎄 (@JFreshHockey) December 29, 2025

The Penguins have been hanging around in the playoff race, although they have been fading out in recent weeks. Perhaps Chinakhov helps them stay afloat, but this seems like a move for the future rather than the 2025-26 season alone. He’s 24 and is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this coming offseason, so the Penguins are getting a player with team control.

General manager Kyle Dubas should be taking as many swings on young players with upside as he should as he continues to retool the team’s roster. The Penguins have a plethora of draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, so the cost of this trade shouldn’t hurt the team down the road. There’s some risk since Chinakhov has struggled with consistency and injuries, but the talent and upside are there. It’s worth taking a flier if you’re the Penguins.

Penguins Grade: B+

Blue Jackets Get a Solid Return

The Blue Jackets made out pretty well here, considering that Chinakhov asked for a trade. They did not have a second-round pick in the 2026 draft, so they recouped that in this trade, which I’m sure was a sticking point for them. Assuming the Penguins don’t make the playoffs, that should end up in the first half of the second round.

Heinen was on waivers Sunday and had been struggling this season, but he’s generally been a consistent bottom-six forward for most of his career. He’s in the final year of his contract and has a cap hit of $2.25 million, so there’s no long-term commitment. But at the very least, he can help the Blue Jackets stay competitive in the muddled Eastern Conference.

Even though the Blue Jackets are in last place in the East, they’re only four points out of a playoff spot. They acquired Mason Marchment just before the roster freeze took effect on Dec. 19, so they’re clearly not giving up on the season yet. By acquiring Heinen, they at least get a little bottom-six depth for the remainder of the season. Add the draft capital they received, and this looks like a fairly solid trade for both sides.

Blue Jackets grade: B+

