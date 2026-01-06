Blue Jackets Reportedly Sign D Egor Zamula to 1-Year Contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been scanning the market for help all over their roster. It started with the acquisition of Mason Marchment. It appears they have added a defenseman to the mix now.

According to his agent Dan Milstein, Egor Zamula will be signing a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets. Puckpedia is reporting that it will be for $1 million prorated for the rest of the season.

The path that Zamula took to get to the Blue Jackets is an interesting one. But it might lead to him seeing immediate playing time once he reports to the team.

Zamula was with the Philadelphia Flyers’ organization when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Philip Tomasino. Zamula fell down the Flyers’ depth chart. Ultimately, he wanted a new opportunity.

However, Zamula was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre, the farm club of the Penguins. He never reported which prompted him to be suspended.

That led Zamula to find himself of contract termination waivers. He cleared on Tuesday afternoon paving the way for interested teams to make their pitch.

Egor Zamula has reportedly signed with the Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Apparently, the Blue Jackets won out and signed him to the contract. Given the current situation on the blue line in Columbus, there is opportunity to be had.

Erik Gudbranson has been out due to injury and isn’t expected back at least through this western trip. Brendan Smith suffered a lower-body injury and is week-to-week.

The third pair of late has been Jake Christiansen and Dante Fabbro. That hasn’t gone well for the Blue Jackets who have been seeking a bigger body to insert into the lineup.

Enter Zamula, who could see immediate playing time. Milstein released a statement on the entire process and thanked all the teams involved for the professional way everything was handled.

Congratulations to Egor Zamula on signing a 1-year NHL contract with the #CBJ Blue Jackets! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/4lkTRRn0yM — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) January 6, 2026

The Blue Jackets have not officially announced the deal as of this initial writing. We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.