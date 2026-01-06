Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake Living Up to Expectations in Sophomore Season

Before the start of the season, The Hockey Writers met with Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake to discuss his new eight-year extension and expectations for the year ahead. Now 42 games into his sophomore campaign, Blake has lived up to expectations and then some.

Blake Living Up to 2025-26 Season Mindset

After signing an eight-year, $40.94 million ($5.117 million annually) contract extension in July, general manager Eric Tulsky stated, “Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture, and we’re excited about his future with our club.” After putting up 12 goals and 24 points through the first half, Blake is already on pace to set new career-highs in 2025-26.

Blake is on pace to score 24 goals and finish with 48 points. During his rookie season, he tallied 17 goals and 34 points in 80 games. He’s also averaging 17:03 of ice time, compared to 13:51 in 2024-25. Furthermore, he’s been a solid addition to the second power play unit and seen opportunities on the first unit, since head coach Rod Brind’Amour seems to trust him.

Related: Hurricanes’ Blake on Second Year Mindset & Relief to Stay Long-Term

When we sat down with Blake before the Hurricanes’ first preseason game, this is what he said about his mindset heading into season two: “I think last year, obviously, it was my goal to make the team. I didn’t know if I was going to do that or not. It worked out… I think this year, my mindset, I know all of the guys, I’m pretty good buddies with a lot of the guys on the team. I think this year will be a better version of myself, and strive to be the best I can be as a player. Also, to help the team win this year.”

Through the first half, Blake has shown he can take the next step. He’s already tied his power play points from last season (seven) in 38 fewer games, and scored the first overtime-winner of his career. Blake’s shooting percentage (13.6%) is already 1.6% better than last season (12%). He is also five goals, five assists, and 10 points away from tying his career highs from last season.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jackson Blake celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

If he can go on a scoring streak before the Olympic break, he could beat last year’s totals before the NHL resumes at the end of February. It’s his maturity and mindset that have helped him be successful, and Blake wants to improve, not only for himself but for the team. He’s on a similar path to Seth Jarvis a few seasons ago: a strong rookie season followed by a better sophomore campaign.

Related: Carolina Hurricanes’ 3 Stars of December

Blake has taken season two in stride, making sure he’s a team-first player. When asked about goals for himself, Blake said, “I’m not the biggest goal setter, but I try to take it day by day. But you know last season is over, and I just want to take that next step, whatever that is. For me, it’s trying to provide a little more offense for the group. I think I’m a pretty offensive guy. Last year was a good step and a good learning curve. It was a good year to touch the water a little bit, but it’s not close to what I can be as a player. Just take it day by day, every year, and just trying to be better than you did the year before.”

Blake has done that and is being rewarded for his efforts.

The Hurricanes sit atop the Metropolitan Division with 53 points and a 25-14-3 record. They’re in the top 10 in points and third in the Eastern Conference. Blake has been a huge contributor, tied for third on the team in goals (12), tied for sixth in assists (12), and sixth in points (24). With 40 games left, Blake is on his way to a career season. The question is, can he reach 50 points?