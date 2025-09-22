Hurricanes’ Blake on Second Year Mindset & Relief to Stay Long-Term

While there will be Carolina Hurricanes hockey on Monday, Sept. 22, we’re still 17 days away from the start of the 2025-26 season. There are many storylines already through the first few days of training camp. However, one that is not talked enough about is how forward Jackson Blake has a different mindset going into his second season with the team following a rookie season which saw him score 17 goals and record 34 points. After the gameday group had their morning skate, The Hockey Writers was able to sit down with Blake for a few minutes to get his thoughts on his summer, the upcoming second season, and his future in Raleigh.

Relief to Stay in Raleigh Long-Term

After signing his eight-year, $5.12 million annual average value extension (AAV) to stay in Raleigh through 2033-34, general manager Eric Tulsky stated, “Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.” There is definitely excitement for the 22-year-old following his rookie season.

When asked about signing his new extension and knowing he will be in Carolina for the next nine seasons, he stated, “It’s very relieving, I would say. The game is the game, and you got to strive to be the best no matter if you have a deal or not. But I think having this deal kind of gives me a little bit more of a kind of reassurance and belief in playing. Still going to try to be the best I can be, but it gives me a little more confidence and to do the things that I think I can do.”

Blake had a sense of relief knowing he made the team last season and finished top 10 in goals and points for rookies. That led to him signing his extension on July 24. To go from being a Hobey Baker finalist with North Dakota to scoring 17 goals in his rookie season is something to behold for the young player, who wants to just keep getting better.

Finding Comfortability

When talking about comfortability, what is Blake’s mindset going into season two? That is something to wonder about for a player like Blake, whoo is going from trying to make the Hurricanes to now being someone who’s just getting ready for the upcoming season and being a mainstay for the next few years. Upon being asked about his mindset and comfortability going through his second training camp, he said “I think last year, obviously, it was my goal to make the team. I didn’t know if I was going to do that or not. It worked out for the good of me. I think this year, my mindset, I know all of the guys, I’m pretty good buddies with a lot of the guys on the team. I think this year is be a better version of myself and strive to be the best as I can be as a player. Also to help the team win this year.”

Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s fascinating to hear from a young player like Blake who is switching his mindset from trying to just make the Hurricanes to now growing his skillset for the 2025-26 season. The switch is definitely different from guy to guy, but hearing Blake talk about how close the team is how he just wants to get better not only for himself, but the team as well, shows he has a ton ton of maturity. He’s on a similar path as Seth Javis from a few seasons before; he forced his way onto the Hurricanes and now is signed for the foreseeable future.

Early Takeaways from Second Training Camp

Through the first few days of camp, Blake has been playing on the second line with Logan Stankoven and Andrei Svechnikov. Despite not playing with Stankoven last season due to him being on the wing compared to now being the second-line center early on in camp, he does have some experience playing with the 25-year-old Russian. When asked about playing with Stankoven and Svechnikov through the first few days, he said ” I think that would be good for us to have him [Stankoven] as a center. I think he’s so good at the position. Me and Svech last year got some games in and I thought we played well for the most part, obviously with Fishy [Aho]. I love playing with those two, now Hallsy [Taylor Hall]. I think it’s going to be great, I played with him too a little bit. I’m used to playing with Hallsy and Svech, whoever it is, but I’m excited to play with Stanky too.”

It seems like Blake just gels well with whoever he is with. It bodes well for him to learn and play alongside guys like Aho, Svechnikov, Hall, and now Stankoven early in camp. It’s been a whirlwind nine months for Blake since joining the roster. While we are still a ways away from the start of the season, there is no doubt that no matter where Blake is played in the lineup, he will thrive there. There is a sense that Blake will do anything that head coach Rod Brind’Amour and the staff ask of him to just become better and better each day. Blake feels like he wants to take things day by day and get better overall.

Loving Raleigh

There is no doubt that there is a sense surrounding the team that guys love playing and living in Raleigh. From Slavin and Jalen Chatfield living there full-time to even alumni staying in the area as well, the area as a whole just brings comfortability and a sense of love for the team and even the fans. When asked about being back in Raleigh after spending the summer in Minnesota, he said “The boys are unbelievable, and I’m from Minnesota so the weather [in Raleigh] is just unbelievable for me. To go outside in November and sometimes in December, it’s just a treat. I love that part about it, and the fans are great. So many nice restaurants, and so many good spots to go, especially when my family is here. I’ve only been here nine months, but I fell in love here right away.”

The weather is definitely something to appreciate, especially the winters compared to Minnesota or even North Dakota, where he played college hockey. The copious number of trees makes the area feel not as big as a state capital, and the food scene in Raleigh is underrated.

Not a Goal Setter, But a Team-First Mentality

While many players will put the team before themselves, there is some wonder if guys have their own goals going into a season, big or small. Blake said “I’m not the biggest goal setter, but I try to take it day by day. But you know last season is over, and I just want to take that next step, whatever that is. For me, it’s trying to provide a little more offense for the group. I think I’m a pretty offensive guy, last year was a good step and a good learning curve. It was a good year to touch the water a little bit, but it’s not close to what I can be as a player. Just take it day by day, every year and just trying to be better than you did the year before.”

There is a ton to like about Blake when it comes to his mentality and how he wants to attack each season day by day and not get too ahead of himself. He has one season under his belt, the water has been touched as he said, but there is more to his game. If he can take last season’s results and build upon that in the upcoming season, there is no doubt he could be in for a huge sophomore campaign.

While there are still six preseason games to go before the start of the 82-game regular-season marathon, there is much to be excited about for Blake. He looks poised to take his game to another level. Whether he plays on the second line with Svechnikov and Stankoven, or wherever else Brind’Amour and staff put him, there’s a belief he will take it in stride. If there is someone to keep an eye on this upcoming season, it’s Jackson Blake.