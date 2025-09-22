Recapping the Sabres’ Intrasquad Practice & Preseason Preview

To mix things up at training camp, the Buffalo Sabres decided to hold an intrasquad scrimmage at KeyBank Center. However, instead of the original team groupings where the NHL players were lined up with each other and the American Hockey League (AHL) juniors were clasped together, the coaching staff divided the players evenly from the two groups to assemble the white team and the blue team. The white team blanked the blue team, 4-0, during the scrimmage.

On the other hand, as the Sabres’ preseason is about to start, the team just unveiled its lineup for its first game. The lineup is headlined by young guys at the top line, followed by veterans and prospects to round out the bottom six. On defense, 2025 ninth-overall pick Radim Mrtka will get to start alongside Bowen Byram, with the usual second line and the two standout prospects from the first day of camp to complete the lines. In net, Alexandar Georgiev gets the starting nod with Devon Levi to back him up.

Young Forwards Look to Provide Offensive Firepower

The intriguing third line from the first day proved to be the difference for team white. On paper, Zach Quinn, Jiri Kulich, and Josh Doan are youngsters who possess immense potential but have yet to generate a significant impact. Kulich, who netted 15 goals last season as a rookie, earned Doan’s praises, calling the sophomore’s shot “elite,” and hoping to instill some confidence in his teammate.

In his address to the media, Doan said, “His shot is elite, and it’s one of those throughout the year, you’re going to continue to see it grow. Getting confidence in shooting the puck is something I’m trying to instill in him. When you get an opportunity, let it go, because there aren’t a lot of guys that can shoot the puck like you. He’s someone who wants to grow and get better. You can see it off the ice. He’s at the rink early, he’s always ready to go, and he’s someone that I’ve gotten pretty close to the last couple weeks and someone that hopefully we can build chemistry together, try to get him to puck so he can put it in the back of the net.”

Head coach Lindy Ruff also noted that the former first-round pick can shoot goals that “surprise goaltenders.” Kulich opened the score with his strong individual play. After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, he gained a one-on-one opportunity against a defenseman before sniping a shot that sneaked past Alex Lyon’s glove.

Doan first struck the scouts’ attention after his offensive output in his last season in the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 70 points. At Arizona State University, he netted a goal per game. He developed his game to stay on par at the professional level, and that showed during the scrimmage.

The 23-year-old scored on a power-play opportunity in Saturday’s practice. He took the time this offseason to watch some of former Sabre Sam Reinhart’s and Sam Bennett’s films. His added ability to make pressure plays makes him all the more lethal on the offensive end.

Quinn, Kulich, and Doan will spearhead the team at the top line in tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be noteworthy to see if their strong showing in Saturday’s scrimmage will translate to their first preseason game.

Ostlund-Helenius-Rosen Redeemed Themselves

After a lackluster showing in the Prospects Challenge, Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius, and Isak Rosen stood out in the intrasquad scrimmage. Despite the Sabres forming different combinations for lines, Rochester Americans head coach Michael Leone always rolled out this trio together.

“Everybody’s got a clean slate come Wednesday, and the guys that didn’t produce this weekend, I think you have a chance, an opportunity come Wednesday to show what you can do. And then, however they do the lineup, when you get into a game, whether you play one, two, or three, it’s an opportunity to showcase yourself,” said Leone, after finishing 0-3-0 in the Prospects Challenge, and looking forward to the camp.

Konsta Helenius, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rosen fired a one-time cannon past an advancing Lyon after Helenius and Ostlund maintained steady puck possession. All of them shone in their own ways as the trio looked to recover from the Prospects Challenge. Ostlund impacted plays using his blazing speed, while Helenius came up with multiple turnovers with his stick.

Both Ostlund and Helenius will form the bottom six in tonight’s game, and it will be interesting to see if they will carry on this momentum into the game.

Offseason Acquisitions Are Set to Contribute

The imposing Michael Kesselring, who was acquired along with Doan, will share the blue line with the offense-oriented Owen Power on the second pairing. Another notable addition who will grace the ice is Justin Danforth. Ruff applauded him for his play on penalty-kill situations, saying, “He’s a guy that pretty much does everything right almost all the time. Penalty-killing-wise, reading and being in the right spot is important.”

Prospects Challenge Standout Mrtka will be one to watch as his development continues through gaining first-pair duty on the blue line. Meanwhile, Mason Geertsen will play for the fourth line on offense after impressing as an “enforcer” during day 1 of the camp. Finally, Georgiev is set to anchor the crease for the first two periods.

The Sabres’ chances for this game will lie in the momentum carried from their third day of training camp. The young guns and the prospects line will have to produce on offense. Lastly, new acquisitions who are set to fill in new roles will have to make an impact from puck drop to the final buzzer.