Devils Gameday Preview: Kicking Off the Road Trip on Long Island vs. Islanders

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the New Jersey Devils are getting ready to take on the New York Islanders. The Devils faced a hard loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Dec. 4, but that’s in the past now. It’s time for the Devils to try to get back on track.

This is the last game of a three-game homestand for the Islanders. They are now back in the win column after a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. They’ll look to get another win in front of the hometown crowd.

The Islanders have already won the first two games in the season series. The Devils will need to try to make sure they win if they want to even this series up.

Devils Storylines

Ahead of this game against the Islanders, Paul Cotter remains out of the lineup. Juho Lammikko has been on the fourth line in his stead. He still hasn’t found success with scoring, but he has had a plus-1 since entering the lineup again.

At practice, Jacob Markstrom was the Devils’ netminder. He was a huge part of their win against the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 3. Jake Allen was in net against the Hurricanes, and unfortunately, he did not have the same success. With Markstrom in the win column and Allen’s last game resulting in a loss, head coach Sheldon Keefe is putting a lot of pressure on Markstrom’s back.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom makes a glove save against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Unfortunately, he was in the net the last time the Devils played the Islanders, and his attempt to play the puck resulted in a goal for the Islanders. Let’s hope there is no repeat of this tonight.

The player to watch in this game is Dawson Mercer. He managed to score the only goal for the Devils against Carolina on Sunday. On top of this, he is one assist away from 100 in his NHL career. Hopefully, he can achieve this tonight.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 22-18-2

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 9 goals (G), 24 assists (A), 33 points (P) Nico Hischier – 12 G, 20 A, 32 P Dawson Mercer – 11 G, 15 A, 26 P Timo Meier – 12 G, 13 A, 25 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 13 A, 24 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 11-9-1, 2.55 goals-against average (GAA), .913 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 10-9-1, 3.20 GAA, .888 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

New York Islanders

Season Record: 23-15-4

Top Scorers:

Bo Horvat – 21 G, 12 A, 33 P Mathew Barzal – 10 G, 22 A, 32 P Matthew Schaefer – 12 G, 16 A, 28 P Anders Lee – 10 G, 15 A, 25 P Emil Heineman – 13 G, 7 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Ilya Sorokin – 12-10-2, 2.55 GAA, .910 SV% David Rittich – 11-5-2, 2.48 GAA, .907 SV% Marcus Hogberg – 0-0-0, 8.90 GAA, .714 SV%

Team Stats

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

New York Islanders

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Emil Heineman

Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Marc Gatcomb — Calum Ritchie — Max Shabanov

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Scott Mayfield — Cole McWard

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov, Semyon Varlamov, Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will continue on their road trip, traveling down to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Jan. 8.