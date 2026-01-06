Arizona State Forward Jack Beck Ruled Out for Remainder of Season

Arizona State forward Jack Beck has been ruled out for the season, head coach Greg Powers said Tuesday morning at practice on Jan. 6.

“Jack Beck is going to be out for the year,” Powers said. “Unfortunately, his injury ended up requiring surgery. We tried to get around it and figure out a way to see if he could play. It’s just not going to happen. So big loss, but we’ve gotten through it and Becker will be back next year, better than ever and stronger than ever.”

The injury casts a shadow over Arizona State’s celebration, coming just days after the Sun Devils claimed the Desert Hockey Classic title for a third straight year. ASU will now be without Beck for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

Beck, 22, made headlines when he transferred to ASU because of his resume, as he played in the American Hockey League and the ECHL prior to joining the Sun Devils. Beck had eight points in 10 games with ASU.

Despite the injury, ASU’s top line of Bennett Schimek, Cullen Potter and Cruz Lucius has been among the most productive units in the country, combining for a nation-leading 88 points.

Jack Beck, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Arizona State Athletics)

Still, the loss of Beck strips the lineup of a veteran presence, one whose impact extended beyond the scoresheet and into the fabric of the Sun Devils’ roster.

“It’s really tough, especially because he’s such a big part of our team and such a good hockey player,” Lucius said. “It’s definitely a big piece missing. I’m just praying for him and hoping his recovery is quick and he’ll be healthy and able to help the guys next season.”

The Maroon & Gold will continue their homestand this weekend, hosting Miami before a duel against North Dakota.