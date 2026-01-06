How an Igor Shesterkin Injury Will Impact the Rangers’ Season

Despite losing the game to the Utah Mammoth, the biggest news to come out of the New York Rangers’ loss was that Igor Shesterkin left the game in the first period due to a lower-body injury. At the time of this writing, it is not known how severe the injury is or how long he will be out for. Here, well look at how a Shesterkin injury impacts the rest of the Rangers’ season.

Jonathan Quick Will Have to Carry The Load

Shesterkin leaving the game meant Jonathan Quick had to come in and play the next two periods. While he did end up losing the game, he was not the main reason why the Rangers lost, and he has been very good for them this season despite having a losing record. He has a 3-6-2 record for a 2.23 goals against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%). Despite his strong play, the Rangers never seem to score enough goals when he is in net, and it has cost them multiple games and crucial points.

I just don’t have words anymore man.



Hope it’s not as serious as it looks. @NYRangersRadio | #NYRpic.twitter.com/Jchxju1Ovi — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappasTV) January 6, 2026

If Shesterkin is out for a substantial period, the Rangers are going to have to ride Quick, who turns 40 years old on Jan. 21. While he does have experience being a starting goalie, Quick hasn’t had that role since he was on the Los Angeles Kings during the 2022-23 season, before he was traded prior to the 2023 Trade Deadline. While he has been good as a Ranger, this would be a big ask for a player who, quite arguably, has been the best backup goalie in the league over the past three seasons.

A Long-Term Shesterkin Injury Would End Playoff Hopes

A major reason the Rangers are still even in the race for a playoff spot has been Shesterkin’s play. While he hasn’t put up numbers like he did when he won the Vezina Trophy during the 2021-22 season, he still gives the Rangers a chance to win every game he plays and carrier a record of 17-12-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .913 SV%. He is still one of the best goalies in the NHL, and if his injury is long-term or season-ending, that could end all hopes of getting back to the playoffs this season.

The Rangers, as of this writing, are three points back of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The problem for them is that they have played the most games out of any team in the East (44) and the teams around have two, three, or even four games in hand over them, so they are in a tough spot. It won’t be easy to make up the points the other teams gain in those games, especially if they have to do it without Shesterkin.

The Rangers Could Become Sellers Very Quickly

If Shesterkin is out long-term or for the season, the Rangers could become a seller as the 2026 Trade Deadline gets closer. If they do, they have some interesting pieces they could sell off to recoup some assets for the future. The biggest name obviously is Artemi Panarin, who has yet to sign an extension with the Rangers and would be the biggest name on the trade market if he were to become available. He does have a full No-Movement Clause, so he would have a say over where he would want to be traded. If he only wants to go to one or two other teams, the return for the Rangers might not be as much as fans are expecting.

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park (Rhona Wise-Imagn Images)

Other pending unrestricted free agents they could look to move are Johnny Brodzinski, Connor Sheary, and Carson Soucy. However, if the Rangers truly wanted to shake up their roster, shopping players like Braden Schneider, Alexis Lafreniere, and even Vincent Trocheck could be something they look to do. The Rangers don’t want to enter another rebuild, but these core players have been around long enough and haven’t won anything. It could be time to move on from them, and a Shesterkin injury could speed the selling process along.

Shesterkin has been the Rangers’ backbone for the past seven seasons. They win games they have no right winning just because of his spectacular play. If he is out long-term or even out for the rest of the season, it will impact how the Rangers move forward. Without him, all hope might be lost.