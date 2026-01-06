Kraken Gameday Preview: Back in Seattle to Host the Bruins

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Boston Bruins. They just beat the Calgary Flames in a blowout 5-1 win on Monday, Jan. 5. They are now on a three-game win streak, 3-0-0 in 2026, and looking to get their fourth. They even won the second half of a back-to-back last week against the Vancouver Canucks; they are ready to take on anything.

This game concludes a West Coast road trip for the Bruins. They just beat the Canucks on Jan. 3, 3-2 in overtime. They’ve won their last two games, and they’ll surely be looking to end the road trip on a high note.

Kraken Storylines

Last night, Jordan Eberle played in his 1100th NHL game. This was a special moment, for he played his first NHL game against the Flames. To take on the same team again that he played against in his NHL debut must have brought back some memories. Congratulations to Eberle on this milestone games-played achievement!

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle and LA Kings right wing Joel Armia battle for the puck (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Eberle was not the only player to record a milestone against Calgary last night. Rookie forward Jacob Melanson scored his first NHL goal as well. Ryan Winterton took two shots on net, but Dustin Wolf thwarted both of them. The second rebound found Melanson on the other side of the net, and he ripped a shot to score his first big-league tally and the first of the night for the Kraken.

Melanson has been a huge addition to the Krakens’ fourth line as of late. He is now on a four-game point streak, recording three assists in the three games prior to his goal against Calgary. People are always quick to count out the young players, but don’t count out Melanson and Winterton; they have been performing incredibly well for Seattle.

The player to watch in this game is Shane Wright, who broke a nine-game goalless drought with a goal against the Flames. Not only that, he managed to score on his birthday. Hopefully, the festivities continue down to Seattle and he can manage to pick up another point.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 19-14-7

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 14 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 27 points (P) Chandler Stephenson – 11 G, 15 A, 26 P Eeli Tolvanen – 7 G, 18 A, 25 P Matty Beniers – 7 G, 17 A, 24 P Vince Dunn – 6 G, 15 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 11-9-5, 2.77 goals-against average (GAA), .903 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 8-3-1, 2.21 GAA, .926 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Boston Bruins

Season Record: 22-18-2

Top Scorers:

David Pastrnak – 17 G, 29 A, 46 P Morgan Geekie – 25 G, 16 A, 41 P Pavel Zacha – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Elias Lindholm – 7 G, 19 A, 26 P Charlie McAvoy – 1 G, 20 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Jeremy Swayman – 16-10-2, 2.80 GAA, .906 SV% Joonas Korpisalo – 6-8-0, 3.60 GAA, .882 SV%

Team Stats

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Montour, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Boston Bruins

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Hampus Lindholm, Tanner Jeannot, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will play one more at home, on Thursday, Jan. 8, when they host the Minnesota Wild. After that, they will head out on another East Coast road trip.