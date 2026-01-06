Canucks News & Rumours: Demko, Blueger, Chytil & Luck

The Vancouver Canucks are in Buffalo tonight, facing a Sabres team eager to respond after a rare stumble. Buffalo lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, snapping a franchise-record tying 10-game win streak.

For Vancouver, the urgency is sharp. The Canucks have dropped three-straight games and five of their last six, leaving them at the bottom of the Pacific Division. Head coach Adam Foote knows there’s little margin for error if the team wants to keep its playoff hopes alive. “It’s a tough schedule with the Olympics this year,” Foote said. “We are hanging in there. Hopefully, we get some guys back from injury soon. You just don’t want the playoffs to be out of reach. It is still there.”

The road trip begins in Buffalo, the first of six games away from Rogers Arena. It’s a challenging stretch, but it also offers a chance for the Canucks to regroup, test their depth, and see if the young players in the lineup can rise to the occasion.

Item One: Thatcher Demko Draws Start in Buffalo Tonight

Thatcher Demko will get the nod in goal for the Canucks tonight, a crucial start for the 30-year-old netminder who has struggled over his last few outings. Demko hasn’t recorded a win since Dec. 19, going 0-3-1 in his last four starts with an .880 save percentage and a 3.96 goals-against average. He also faced the Sabres in Vancouver on Dec. 11, giving up three goals on 15 shots in a 3-2 loss.

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers scores the game-winning shootout goal on Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Overall this season, Demko sits at 8-8-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .904 save percentage through 18 appearances. Vancouver will be looking for him to stabilize the crease and stop the skid, especially with injuries continuing to challenge the roster. Demko’s play has been under the microscope, but a strong showing tonight could provide a spark both for the team and for his confidence.

Item Two: Teddy Blueger Joins Canucks on Road Trip

Teddy Blueger is travelling with the team as the Canucks begin this lengthy six-game road trip, a positive sign after the 31-year-old has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since Oct. 19. Blueger has appeared in just two games this season, tallying a goal on two shots along with three hits and three blocked shots.

While there’s no word yet on when he might see ice time, being with the team is a step forward. His experience and versatility could prove valuable as the Canucks juggle lineup gaps and navigate a challenging stretch of games. The coaching staff will be watching him closely, hoping he’s ready to make an impact sooner rather than later.

Item Three: Filip Chytil Travels With Canucks Despite Ongoing Injury

Filip Chytil is also accompanying Vancouver on the road trip, though he will miss his 36th-straight game Tuesday in Buffalo due to an upper-body injury (a concussion). The 24-year-old has appeared in just six games this season, contributing three goals, 15 shots on net, four blocked shots, and three hits.

Filip Chytil, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

While Chytil isn’t ready to play, being with the team could indicate progress in his recovery. For a roster struggling with injuries and inconsistency, his eventual return would add a welcome boost to the lineup. When he does come back, Chytil brings skill, versatility, and a scoring touch that the Canucks sorely need to climb out of the Pacific basement.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Tonight’s game in Buffalo sets the tone for what is shaping up to be a pivotal road trip. Vancouver will need its depth, emerging young players, and returning injured skaters to find rhythm and spark a run that keeps playoff hopes alive.

In the bigger picture, the Canucks’ ability to navigate injuries and integrate returning players like Blueger and, eventually, Chytil could determine whether they salvage the season or continue to struggle in the Pacific Division. If they can get a few timely performances, a stretch of consistent play, and solid goaltending from Demko, there’s still a path forward.

However, it will take patience, adaptability, and a whole bunch of luck.