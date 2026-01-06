Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Jets – 1/6/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-11-12) at JETS (15-21-4)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Mitch Marner — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Jaycob Megna — Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brayden McNabb, Braeden Bowman, Reilly Smith
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter
Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Suspended: Logan Stanley
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate. Stanley, a defenseman, was suspended one game for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkackuk on Saturday. Fleury, a defenseman, will replace him.
