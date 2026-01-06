Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Jets – 1/6/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Mitch Marner — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Jaycob Megna — Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brayden McNabb, Braeden Bowman, Reilly Smith

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti — Jonathan Toews — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Nino Niederreiter

Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Suspended: Logan Stanley

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate. Stanley, a defenseman, was suspended one game for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkackuk on Saturday. Fleury, a defenseman, will replace him.

Latest for THW: