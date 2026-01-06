Projected Lineups for Predators vs Oilers – 1/6/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (19-18-4) at OILERS (20-16-6)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Matthew Wood

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate. Coach Andrew Burnette said it would be a game-time decision on whether they will again use 11 forwards and seven defensemen like their 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Jack Roslovic

Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Matt Savoie

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers also held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return from a knee injury; it will be his first game since Oct. 19. … Lazar will replace Frederic at forward.

Latest for THW: