Projected Lineups for Predators vs Oilers – 1/6/26

The Nashville Predators take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (19-18-4) at OILERS (20-16-6)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Matthew Wood
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate. Coach Andrew Burnette said it would be a game-time decision on whether they will again use 11 forwards and seven defensemen like their 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — Jack Roslovic
Mattias Janmark — Curtis Lazar — Matt Savoie
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Riley Stillman
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers also held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return from a knee injury; it will be his first game since Oct. 19. … Lazar will replace Frederic at forward.
