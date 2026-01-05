Predators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Wild Card Chase, McCarron Incident, Stamkos and More

Here are the key storylines for the Nashville Predators and their schedule for the week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

Wild Card Chase & Playoff Push

The Predators (19-18-4, 42 pts) enter the week fourth in the Central Division and tenth in the Western Conference. They are currently hovering around the .500 mark, fighting to climb back into a Wild Card spot. After a rough start to the season, they have steadied the ship slightly, going 6-4-0 in their last ten games, including a gutsy 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday (Jan. 3) to close out their road trip.

Fresh Controversy: The Beecher-McCarron Incident

A major talking point from the weekend is the incident during Saturday’s win against Calgary. Flames forward John Beecher was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety for sucker-punching Predators forward Michael McCarron during a scrum. Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague later fought Beecher in response, a moment that rallied the team.

Milestone Watch: Stamkos Hits 600

Steven Stamkos continues to be a headline player for Nashville. He recently scored his 600th career NHL goal in a New Year’s Eve win against the Vegas Golden Knights. He currently leads the team with 18 goals and has been finding chemistry on a line with Erik Haula and Michael Bunting.

Injury Concern: Jonathan Marchessault

Key forward Jonathan Marchessault missed the Jan. 3 game against Calgary with a lower-body injury sustained earlier in the week. His status for the upcoming week is a major storyline to monitor, as the team needs his scoring depth during this crucial stretch.

Olympic Nods

The team received a boost of international recognition this week as both Filip Forsberg (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland) were officially named to their respective nations’ rosters for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Predators Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Opponent Time (ET) Venue Context Tue, Jan 6 @ Edmonton Oilers 9:00 PM Rogers Place Tough road test to end the trip. Thu, Jan 8 vs. NY Islanders 8:00 PM Bridgestone Arena First home game of 2026. Sat, Jan 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks 8:00 PM Bridgestone Arena Division rival matchup. Sun, Jan 11 vs. Washington Capitals 7:00 PM Bridgestone Arena Second half of a back-to-back.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.