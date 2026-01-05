Mammoth Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Guenther, Olympics, and More

Here are the key storylines for the Utah Mammoth and their schedule for the upcoming week of Jan. 5–12, 2026.

Guenther’s Hot Hand

Forward Dylan Guenther is the talk of the team after recording his first career hat trick (and a four-point night) in the 7-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Jan. 1. He is currently the first Mammoth skater to reach the 20-goal benchmark this season.

Olympic Honors

Captain Clayton Keller has been named to Team USA and defenseman Olli Määttä to Team Finland for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Homecoming

The team concludes its East Coast road trip on Monday night in New York before returning to the Delta Center for a heavy homestand. They play three home games in five days starting Wednesday, looking to capitalize on “Rock Black” home ice energy.

Mammoth Schedule Jan 5 – 12

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Mon, Jan. 5 7:00 PM @ New York Rangers Madison Square Garden Wed, Jan. 7 9:30 PM vs. Ottawa Senators Delta Center Fri, Jan. 9 9:00 PM vs. St. Louis Blues Delta Center Sun, Jan. 11 7:00 PM vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Delta Center

