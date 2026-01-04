Canucks Could Trade Kiefer Sherwood to Capitals in Suggested Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have had an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign and seem destined to become sellers at the 2026 Trade Deadline. After they shockingly traded Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, attention turned to forward Kiefer Sherwood, who some fans believe could be the next player traded. There was a recent report that the Canucks offered Sherwood an extension and could be interested in keeping him around, but there remains a high likelihood that he gets moved this season.

Related: Maple Leafs Could Trade Auston Matthews to Red Wings in Suggested League-Altering Blockbuster

One team that could benefit from some added scoring depth and a physical presence is the Washington Capitals, who were a team that was linked to Hughes before he was moved, signaling they could be a team that’s willing to spend big in hopes of contending for a Stanley Cup.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood reacts in the face of St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko after scoring (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

In this article, we will take a look at what a deal between the Canucks and Capitals could look like involving Sherwood. Keep in mind, this is purely hypothetical, and there have been no official reports connecting Sherwood to the Capitals.

Capitals Land Sherwood, Canucks Get Draft Capital

Sherwood, who is 30 years old, has a $1.5 million cap hit and is a pending unrestricted free agent. He has no trade protection, giving him no power to choose where he goes in any potential trade. As well, the Capitals can take on Sherwood’s full cap hit without having to move any money out, making a deal a lot easier for the two sides to figure out.

Hypothetically, a deal between the two teams looks like the Capitals acquiring Sherwood in exchange for the Capitals’ 2027 first-round pick. The 2026 draft class seems to be quite strong, and I would assume the Capitals would prefer to keep their pick for the upcoming draft, hence why I think they’d be more open to moving their first-round selection in 2027.

The asking price for Sherwood seems to be a first-round pick. That price could rise if he continues to play well, and if other teams decide to create a bidding war, which could lead a team to seriously overpaying for him, but if the Capitals are looking to add a player to their middle-six for a playoff run, Sherwood would be a solid addition.

If a trade including Sherwood included an extension, the Canucks could ask for a prospect like Ilya Protas on top of the first-round pick in exchange for Sherwood, which is steep, but it will be the price for a difference maker like Sherwood.

Sherwood’s Offensive Production Inflates His Value

Sherwood is a solid player who is willing to hit, shoot, and play a solid defensive game to help his team win, making him an ideal addition for a playoff run. Players who play a similar style to him usually elevate when the postseason rolls around, making him the kind of player any fan would want on their team to help them win a championship, but his incredible offensive heater has heavily inflated his value.

He is a great player and could elevate his game elsewhere to a level higher than he is at now, but teams may hesitate to give up a first-round pick to bring him in. The Capitals seem like a team that would be willing to overpay a bit to acquire someone like Sherwood, since he is exactly what they are missing to be considered true contenders, and time will tell if they end up trying to make something work.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.