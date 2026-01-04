Insider Argues Maple Leafs Consider “Known Commodity” in Trade Gamble

There’s an old proverb that goes, “Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know.” In hockey, that’s often true. The saying means it’s often wiser to stick with a familiar, even if unpleasant, person or situation than to risk an unknown alternative that might be much worse.

In the case of the Toronto Maple Leafs, it involves recent trade speculation and a suggestion by one insider that GM Brad Treliving take a long, hard look at Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane.

Why Is Mangiapane a “Devil You Know” Player?

The saying suggests that a team gets comfortable taking on known problems rather than facing unknown risks. The idea is that familiarity offers a degree of predictability, even if it’s negative. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston believes that the Leafs and Mangiapane make sense under these guidelines.

He writes:

“There’s definitely some risk built into this type of move, given how poorly things have gone for Mangiapane in Edmonton. The last thing the Leafs need is another underperforming veteran forward eating up valuable cap space. There’s also some logic to it, though.” source – ‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 3’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 01-02-2026

He goes on to explain that Toronto is in a situation where finding upgrades is going to be challenging. Mangipane represents a low-cost (practically nothing) option and he is only one year removed from a season with the Washington Capitals that included some encouraging stretches of play.

Johnston adds, “It’s also worth noting that the player has a favorable history with Leafs GM Brad Treliving dating back to their time together in Calgary.” This includes a 35-goal season.

Is Mangiapane Worth the Risk for Toronto?

The Oilers want to get out from under this contract, so they’ll give the player away if it means not having to sacrifice a sweetener. There’s been talk that a couple of teams are kicking tires here, including the Anaheim Ducks, so this might be a play the Leafs make sooner, rather than later, if there’s interest here.

Johnston notes, “If you’re going to take a risk, it’s always easier to do it on a known commodity.”

The risk isn’t outrageous for Toronto. Mangiapane has this and next year on his contract. It’s high at $3.6 million, but not astronomically. He’ll be motivated and he’s looking for an opportunity to play in a top-six role, where the Leafs could use a fit and some of the attempts they’ve tried to find extra production hasn’t worked.

Do The Positives Outweigh the Negatives?

On the plus side, the cost is low to acquire the player, and the return could be worth it. On the minus side, Mangiapane started strong this season but has looked like anything but an effective scoring option on a team that has two of the best players in the world. If he can’t make it work with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, what makes the Leafs think he’ll make it work with Auston Matthews or William Nylander?

The Oilers will avoid retaining salary in this trade. That means the Leafs have to take on all $3.6 million. Edmonton also doesn’t want to take a big contract back, so Toronto isn’t dumping its problem contract on the Oilers.

There are reasons to consider this and reasons not to. Maybe the Leafs just let this one sail by, allowing the Oilers to trade Mangiapane to the Ducks or, as Pierre LeBrun predicted, the Winnipeg Jets.