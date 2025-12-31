Maple Leafs Have Opportunity To Acquire Oilers’ Mangiapane

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a chance to acquire Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane, if the rumours surrounding him are true. On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts the Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about what’s going on with the Oilers forward and his future with the organization.

“One of the names that could possibly be affected by this is going to be Andrew Mangiapane,” Friedman said. “Mangiapane started the year in a bigger role, and lately he’s struggled to find both ice time and consistency. In the last 10 games, he’s got only three games where he’s played more than 11 minutes. “Mangiapane has a full no-trade until, I believe, the middle of June, but I think there is an understanding there that if the Oilers can find something for Mangiapane with another team where he might have a bigger role, he would be willing to waive in that situation.”

After missing out on Mason Marchment, the Maple Leafs can’t afford to miss out on Mangiapane as well. Especially when you consider that Brad Treliving is very familiar with his game and what he can bring to a lineup.

Maple Leafs Need to Acquire Mangiapane

The Maple Leafs need to take advantage of the situation unfolding in Edmonton and do what they can to acquire Mangiapane. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to expectations this season, as he has just five goals and six assists for 11 points in 39 games and sits at a minus-16. As Friedman mentioned, he has played under 11 minutes in seven of his last 10 games, and he was also listed as a healthy scratch the other night against the Winnipeg Jets.

If Treliving can work his magic, he may be able to land Mangiapane at a relatively cheap cost. The Oilers have an abundance of forwards, and with the team getting healthier, they could be willing to move an asset to clear some space. As my colleague Jim Parsons Jr. alluded to in his recent article: ‘Fresh-Start Trade Scenario Taking Shape Between Oilers and Maple Leafs‘. The two teams could look at a one-for-one swap that sees the Maple Leafs acquire Mangiapane in exchange for Matias Maccelli.

However, with Maccelli’s play picking up, Toronto could elect to include Calle Jarnkrok instead, especially considering he has been in and out of the lineup quite a bit lately. That said, if Treliving can avoid giving up any of his NHL players and could aim to trade either a prospect or a draft pick, it would be beneficial.

Mangiapane’s fit with the Maple Leafs is there. He’s a skilled forward who plays with tenacity and could slot in nicely within their top six. Is he the winger Auston Matthews needs on his line? Probably not. But could he work alongside Matthews with Max Domi or Bobby McMann? Absolutely. He could also fit well on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander as the scrappy forward that unit sometimes lacks. He could go a long way in solidifying the second line and make the Maple Leafs a deeper team overall.

The biggest challenge right now is that no one truly knows the asking price for Mangiapane. What we do know is that his situation in Edmonton isn’t great, and eventually, he will likely be dealt at some point this season.