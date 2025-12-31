NHL Rumors: Olympic Rosters, Cooley Deal, Canucks & Jets Trade Talk

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Wednesday was mainly about the Olympic announcements for Team Canada and Team USA. Anticipation was heavy, with players potentially leaked as involved before the official announcements. Meanwhile, what led to a deal between the Calgary Flames and goaltender Devin Cooley? Finally, what’s the latest out of Vancouver, where there is still plenty of trade talk surrounding some key names?

Who is On Team Canada And Team USA?

Heading into Wednesday’s announcements, several insiders were making comments on Tuesday night. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that “…USA Hockey & Team Canada will call players in the morning. Expect similar American roster to Four Nations; hearing small tweaks. Macklin Celebrini made Canada, then we’ll see on Connor Bedard, who was just on the outside throughout the process.”

Elliotte Friedman reported that he believed Team Canada would bring back the same eight defencemen from the 4 Nations. That means Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Joshn Morrissey, Seah Theodore, Colton Parayko, Travis Sanheim, Drew Doughty, and Thomas Harley are in. This means that Matthew Schaefer and Evan Bouchard might have gotten close, but ultimately, didn’t make the cut.

Friedman also believed Sam Bennett, Macklin Celebrini, Mark Stone, and Tom Wilson were locks for Team Canada.

The Official Team Canada Roster Offered Some Surprises

Jordan Binnington, Darcy Keumper, and Logan Thompson were the selections in goal.

On defense, the team went with the same group from 4 Nations: Drew Doughty, Thomas Harley, Cale Makar, Josh Morrisey, Colton Parayko, Travis Sanheim, Shea Theodore, and Devon Toews.

At forward, Macklin Celebrini, Anthony Cirelli, Sidney Crosby, Bradon Hagel, Bo Horvat, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, Sam Reinhart, Mark Stone, Nick Suzuki, and Tom Wilson.

Cooley Wanted to Stay with the Flames

“It’s super exciting, really happy to be coming back,” said goaltender Devin Cooley after signing a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames. GM Craig Conroy said, “He wanted to be in Calgary and we wanted him to stay, so it worked out well for both sides.”

The deal carries a $1.35M AAV over the next two seasons. That means the Flames have their tandem locked in with Dustin Wolf as the starter and Cooley as his backup.

Latest Speculation Surrounding the Canucks

According to The Province’s Patrick Johnston, a trusted source says that teams are still calling the Vancouver Canucks about Elias Pettersson. However, another source suggested those inquiries aren’t coming with the type of offers Vancouver would seriously consider for the 27-year-old center.

He writes:

“Have heard from a good source that teams are still calling about Pettersson, though as another source said, what are other teams really going to offer?” source – ‘Canucks Coffee: Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics’ – Patrick Johnston – The Province – 12/28/2025

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Pettersson is in the second season of a seven-year deal carrying an $11.6 million cap hit. He has 23 points in 31 games, production that has fueled questions around his value relative to his contract.

At this point, the more pressing question may be why a team would commit significant assets to acquire a center struggling to meet expectations tied to that salary.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman added that the San Jose Sharks could have interest in Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood, another name drawing attention as Vancouver evaluates its options.

What Now for the Winnipeg Jets?

After falling down the standings, what happens next with the Winnipeg Jets seems unclear. Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun argues GM Kevin Cheveldayoff must address the Jets’ lack of secondary scoring and shouldn’t wait.

He notes:

“This team needs help, offensively, and it’s the GM’s job to go out and get it. Some might argue it’s already too late, but it’s not. St. Louis did it last year and the Jets have to try and repeat it, a second-half charge from near-worst to a playoff spot.” source – ‘FRIESEN: Jets need help, and need it now’ – Paul Friesen – The Winnipeg Sun – 12/30/2025

Other reports suggest Cheveldayoff will stay patient until the Olympic break, then potentially sell pending UFAs for draft picks if the team remains near the bottom.