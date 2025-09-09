Top 10 Calgary Flames Players of All Time

Though they’ve only been able to rack up one Stanley Cup championship to date, the Calgary Flames organization and its fan base have been graced by some immense talent over the years. Even in some of the franchise’s darker days, they have always had some players on their roster that are worth the price of admission.

Whether it be old school legends or players that fans got to watch in the 2000s and 2010s eras, this team has never been shy on talent. That is looking like it will continue to be the case going forward, with Dustin Wolf blossoming as a star in between the pipes and Zayne Parekh looking like an upcoming stud on the back end. That said, this piece will focus on the greatest of the greats to don a Flames jersey, and these 10 were able to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

*List does not include goalies

10. Sean Monahan

The end of his Flames tenure was an unfortunate and disappointing one due to injuries, but when healthy, Sean Monahan was a fantastic player for this organization. It was apparent right from the get-go that he had a true goal scorers touch, and is proven by the fact that he scored north of 20 goals in each of his first seven seasons with the Flames.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Monahan wound up playing 656 games in a Flames sweater, during which time he racked up 212 goals. That is good enough for eighth all-time in franchise history, while his 462 points are 11th. Fans in Calgary have continued to support him as he’s gone on to overcome his injuries and enjoy successful stints with the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

9. Joe Mullen

Joe Mullen’s tenure with the Flames wasn’t nearly as long as others on this list, but it sure was impressive. The American Hall of Famer spent parts of five seasons with the Flames, during which time he racked up 190 goals and 388 points in just 345 games. The best season of his career came with the Flames in 1988-89, where he had 51 goals and 110 points.

Mullen played a big role in the Flames’ only Stanley Cup championship to date, scoring 16 goals in just 21 playoff outings. Though he missed out on the Conn Smythe to another player who will appear higher on this list, he was an integral piece of that Flames roster.

8. Gary Suter

The first defenceman to appear on this list is Gary Suter, who, to the confusion of many, is not in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Though he was never able to capture a Norris Trophy, he appeared in eight All-Star Games, six of which came during his time with the Flames.

Suter spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Flames before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1993-94 season. During that span, he racked up 128 goals and 564 points in just 617 games. Both his goal and point totals rank second amongst defencemen in Flames history.

7. Kent Nilsson

Kent Nilsson, known around the hockey community as the Magic Man, is arguably the most skilled player to ever don a Flames uniform. In fact, Wayne Gretzky once referred to Nilsson as the most skilled player he had ever seen.

Kent Nilsson, Calgary Flames, Nov. 1983 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Nilsson’s career wasn’t long enough to warrant Hall of Fame consideration, though had he played longer, he would undoubtedly be in. He racked up an incredible 189 goals and 469 points in just 345 games with the Flames, giving him an astounding 1.359 points per game, which ranks first in franchise history.

6. Lanny McDonald

Lanny McDonald’s dominance that he had for years with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Rockies didn’t last as long with the Flames given his age, but his tenure was still something to behold. The now 72-year-old managed 215 goals and 406 points in 492 games, and served as the Flames’ captain for six seasons.

McDonald’s best season of the Flames, and of his career, came in 1982-83, where he put up a ridiculous 66 goals and 98 points in just 80 games. He slowly began to decline afterward, but was able to win the first and only Stanley Cup of his career with the Flames in 1988-89, his final season as a professional hockey player.

5. Johnny Gaudreau

Even though he departed the organization following the 2021-22 season, you would see and still continue to see Johnny Gaudreau jerseys at the Saddledome each and every game. Even before his tragic passing last summer, Flames fans were well aware of how special his tenure with the organization was.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau led the Flames in six of his eight seasons, the best of which came in 2021-22, where he recorded 40 goals and 75 assists for a career-high 115 points. He suited up for 602 games in a Flames sweater, scoring 210 goals and 609 points, the latter of which is fifth in franchise history.

4. Joe Nieuwendyk

The most productive seasons of Joe Nieuwendyk’s Hall of Fame career, in which he racked up 1,126 points, came with the Flames. The American centreman was selected 27th overall by the Flames in 1985, and wound up logging 577 games with the organization. His 314 goals are third in franchise history, while his 616 points are third.

Nieuwendyk, like several others on this list, played a major role in the Flames’ Stanley Cup championship in 1989. That season saw him score 51 goals for the second-straight year, while putting up 82 points. He continued to be productive in the playoffs, finding the back of the net 10 times in 22 outings. He was also able to win the Calder Trophy in his rookie season, one in which he had 92 points.

3. Theoren Fleury

Though his career was tainted with several off-ice incidents, there is no denying the fact that Theoren Fleury is one of the best players to ever wear a Flames jersey. He too was a part of the Flames’ Stanley Cup championship, having been called up partway through the 1988-89 season.

Fleury twice surpassed the 100-point mark with the Flames and is second in franchise history with 364 goals and 830 points, totals that came in just 791 games. Though undersized, he wasn’t afraid to play a mean game, as proven by the fact that he racked up 1,339 penalty minutes in a Flames sweater.

2. Al MacInnis

The player who won the Conn Smythe during the Flames’ Stanley Cup championship was none other than Al MacInnis, who is undoubtedly the best defenceman in franchise history. Remembered for his booming shot from the point, MacInnis put up ridiculous numbers during his time in Calgary, including a 103-point season in 1990-91.

MacInnis is seventh in franchise history with 213 goals, and third in points with 822. Surprisingly, he never won a Norris Trophy during his time with the Flames, but was a finalist on four separate occasions. He would go on to get one Norris Trophy with the St. Louis Blues in 1998-99.

1. Jarome Iginla

There was no doubt as to who the top spot on this list was going to be. Jarome Iginla is without a doubt the best player to ever wear a Flames uniform, and is one of the better talents to ever lace up the skates in the NHL. The unfortunate reality is that Iginla was forced to play on some rather underwhelming teams throughout his Flames tenure, which likely hurt what are still some incredible numbers.

Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames (Icon SMI)

Iginla sits first in Flames history in games played at 1,219, first in goals with 525, and first in points with 1,095. The now 48-year-old won two Rocket Richard Trophies, a Hart Trophy, and a Lester B. Pearson Award during his Flames tenure, and led the organization to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2004. Though they weren’t able to win it all, the performance Iginla put up throughout that entire run will forever be remembered by Flames faithful.

Some Absolutely Iconic Names

Despite having just one championship to date, the Flames have had some iconic players throughout their long stint in the NHL. While they aren’t ready to contend right away, their current retooling stage should help ensure that plenty more talent is on the way in the coming years.