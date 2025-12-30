Fresh-Start Trade Scenario Taking Shape Between Oilers and Maple Leafs

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to get healthier and the Toronto Maple Leafs search for better lineup balance, a potential trade fit — one that might have legs after a report from Elliotte Friedman — might make sense. At the center of that conversation are two players whose current situations haven’t unfolded as hoped: Andrew Mangiapane in Edmonton and Matias Maccelli in Toronto.

For the Oilers, who are going to see some key names return from injury, jobs are getting tighter, especially for players who are struggling. Jack Roslovic is back in the lineup, Kasperi Kapanen is nearing a return, and the forward group is suddenly crowded. Younger players are also forcing their way into the discussion. According to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, prospects like Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson have impressed in Bakersfield, creating an appetite within the organization to see what they can do at the NHL level.

That squeeze has impacted Andrew Mangiapane. Friedman notes that after starting the season in a larger role, his ice time has dipped significantly, and he looks like a player who has lost all confidence. The play is dying on his stick, he’s blowing a tire on successive offensive rushes, and he has one goal in his last 24 games. This is not what the Oilers expected when they signed him in free agency.

Friedman also reported that Mangiapane and the Oilers are willing to talk about a trade. While he holds a no-trade clause as protection, the winger seems open to considering options if a “larger role” is available.

Essentially, there is a mutual understanding that if Edmonton can find “the right situation, yes — I do think both sides would be willing.”

That’s where Toronto enters the picture.

The Maple Leafs Need A Winger, and Maccelli Isn’t It

The Maple Leafs are looking for players to step up amid their own forwards’ struggles. Matias Maccelli, acquired to help offset the offensive loss of Mitch Marner, has been unable to carve out a consistent role. He’s back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for some time, but there are still questions about how much he can produce and where exactly he fits on the roster.

Head coach Craig Berube has been upping his ice time of late, so it’s likely that the Leafs want to keep the window open for him to produce. If he doesn’t, things could revert back to where they were in late November and early December.

Maccelli has shown legitimate top-six offensive upside in the past; it’s unclear what exactly the Maple Leafs have in mind for this roster. He’s producing better than Mangiapane this season, but it’s fair to argue the fit hasn’t clicked.

Would the Maple Leafs Be Able To Pick Up Another Asset in the Deal?

Many will argue that the Leafs should steer clear of a struggling Mangiapane. There’s logic behind that argument. However, a Leafs–Oilers trade concept built around a change-of-scenery for both players might not be far-fetched. While the Maple Leafs are likely exploring multiple trade options, could this one have teeth?

Edmonton could benefit from a younger, playmaking winger with upside who might thrive alongside elite centers like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Toronto, meanwhile, would be adding a former 35-goal scorer while potentially buying low and getting the Oilers to send another asset in the deal. This would be the Oilers moving on from a free agency mistake while saving a few hundred thousand in the trade.

This isn’t about a one-for-one swap being imminent, and it might not ultimately be a one-for-one trade if this became a conversation between the two teams. It’s about two organizations potentially recognizing that players with real value might need different surroundings to rediscover their games.