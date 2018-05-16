Top 10 NHL Legends Who Never Hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup

If you ask any young hockey player what they want, more than anything, their answer will likely be to win the Stanley Cup. Precious few have the chance to play a game in the NHL, and even fewer get the chance to hoist the greatest trophy in sports.

Many NHL players have had illustrious careers. They were first-ballot Hall of Famers, but the Stanley Cup eluded them for their entire careers. For every Ray Bourque or Kimmo Timonen who gets one at the twilight of their career, there are dozens who don’t. Despite their great accomplishments, their lack of a Cup has almost seemed to define them.

They deserve to be celebrated for what they accomplished. Let’s honor them here:

#10. Darryl Sittler

Sittler does own one notable NHL record that’s unlikely to be broken any time soon: 10 points in one game. He broke Maurice Richard’s record of eight with six goals and four assists against the Bruins in 1976. Throughout his career, Sittler was a consistent scorer who was equally adept as a goalscorer and a playmaker.

He eclipsed the 90 point mark eight times in his career, and finished in the top 10 in points five times. However, he suffered from a poor group of supporting forwards and never reached the Stanley Cup Finals.

#9. Adam Oates

Adam Oates enjoyed a 19-year career playing for seven franchises, accumulated impressive point totals in the process. A playmaker with tremendous vision and playmaking ability, Oates led the NHL in points on three different occasions (finishing in the top ten 12 times). He scored more than 30 goals just once in his career, but was such a strong passer that he finished in the top ten in points seven times.

The closest Oates came was 1998 with the Capitals and 2003 with the Ducks, losing to the Red Wings and Devils, respectively. Oates was mostly past his prime by that time, with his first appearance coming at the ripe age of 35.

#8. Mark Howe

Though he has won four Stanley Cups as a member of the front office of the Red Wings, the Cup avoided Mark Howe for his entire playing career. He began his career as a forward in the WHA, at one point playing with his father Gordie.

Howe is best known for his work on the Flyers’ blueline from 1982 to 1992, where he finished as the runner-up for the Norris Trophy three times. If it were not for Paul Coffey and the high powered Oilers, Howe would likely be known as the best offensive defenseman of the 1980s. Over his career in Philadelphia, he eclipsed the 50 point mark six times.

#7. Pavel Bure

Only thirteen men in the history of the NHL have led the league in goals three times or more. Few, if any, did it with a worse supporting cast than Pavel Bure. Playing 12 seasons in the NHL, Bure’s teams made the playoffs just five times. The Canucks made one big run to the Finals in 1994, where Bure led the playoffs in goals and finished second in points.

Were it not for a bad knee that forced him to retire at the age of 31, Bure could have found his name on the Stanley Cup later in his career. Bure was known for his blinding speed and shot who could create offense all by himself, something he was forced to do in Florida.

#6. Peter Stastny

Hailing from Czechoslovakia, Peter Stastny and his brothers Anton and Marian were some of the first European players to make a big impact in the NHL. Arriving in the NHL in the 1980-81 season at the age of 24, Stastny exploded 109 points and won the Calder Trophy.

He would go on to score at least 100 points in six of the next seven seasons, and finished in the top 10 in points on six different occasions. Despite his high-scoring efforts, he never reached the Finals in the NHL. His entire prime was played with the Quebec Nordiques, where his vision and passing abilities helped make him the franchise’s all-time leader in points.

#5. Borje Salming

Stastny was one of the first great Europeans in the NHL, but Salming was the first. Many Europeans credit Salming for being the one to pave the way for Europeans to be welcome in the NHL. It was a difficult road for him to pave, however.

Salming was subject to constant abuse and dirty play from opponents who questioned his toughness and ability to play the North American game. To his credit, Salming never backed down and carved out one of the greatest careers of any European in the NHL.

He finished in the top five of Norris Trophy voting on seven different occasions, and was named to the second All-Star team on five different occasions. Despite his efforts, he never played a Stanley Cup Final game.

#4. Gilbert Perreault

The big, smooth-skating centerman was the driving force behind one of the greatest lines of the 1970s, the French Connection. Flanked by Rick Martin and Rene Robert, the line terrorized opponents with their skill. Perreault was an effortless skater who could set up his linemates just as well as score.

He was a very consistent scorer who put up over 80 points nine times, and finished in the top 10 assists and points on five different occasions. The Sabres’ all-time leader in goals, assists, and points made one appearance in the Finals where Buffalo was defeated by the Flyers.

#3. Marcel Dionne

Marcel Dionne could flat-out score. Though he checked in at just 5’9″, he was able to rack up points in the NHL at a consistent basis. He formed the Triple Crown line with Charlie Simmer and Dave Taylor doing the hard work on the wings, and Dionne doing the scoring at center.

He scored 1,771 points in his career (6th most all-time), and finished in the top 10 in goals, assists, and points nine teams each. Unfortunately, Dionne’s legacy has come to be known by his lack of success in the playoffs. Not only did his teams not have success in the postseason, Dionne’s individual performance left a lot to be desired compared to his regular season production.

#2. Brad Park

If Brad Park played during any other era in hockey history, he would be much more revered. Unfortunately for Park, his career lined up right alongside that of Bobby Orr, and Park was doomed to be in his shadow. Park finished as the runner-up in Norris Trophy voting an unprecedented seven times.

A sublime two-way defenseman, Park could move the puck with the best of them and played a rough, physical style in his own end. He scored at least 50 points ten different occasions, and actually finished 9th in the entire NHL in points in 1974.

Park made the Finals on three different occasions, but fell to a dynasty each time. Once to the Big Bad Bruins, and twice as a member of the Bruins against the Canadiens.

#1. Alex Ovechkin

Seven Rocket Richard Trophies (most goals, NHL season)

Three Hart Trophies (NHL MVP)

Seven-time 1st-Team All-Star

Five seasons with 10+ Game Winning Goals (NHL record)

Lindsay Award winner, Art Ross winner, Calder winner

Over 600 NHL Goals

Heck, he even has an asteroid named after him (Asteroid 257261)

The Capitals haven’t made the Conference Finals with Ovechkin on the roster, let alone the Stanley Cup Finals. It does appear that they are trending in the right direction, as they have finally started to build a solid defensive corps and have a solid goalie in Braden Holtby. It will be a crime if Ovechkin never lifts the Cup.

Honorable Mention: Jean Ratelle, Pat LaFontaine, Cam Neely, Mats Sundin