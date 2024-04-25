Jets’ Goaltending Advantage Against Avalanche Hasn’t Materialized

The Winnipeg Jets’ on-paper advantage in net over the Colorado Avalanche has not materialized on the ice so far in the first-round series.

Hellebuyck & Georgiev’s Performances On Par Despite Drastically Different Regular Seasons

Through the first two games of the series, which is tied 1-1 heading to Colorado, Connor Hellebuyck has not outplayed Alexandar Georgiev. Hellebuyck has allowed 10 goals and posted a 5.04 goals against average (GAA) and .870 save percentage (SV%,) while Georgiev has allowed nine goals and posted a 4.63 GAA and .830 SV%.

Goaltending seemed the one area in which the Jets had a significant advantage. Hellebuyck is likely to win his second Vezina Trophy after leading the the team to the first William M. Jennings Trophy in franchise history, making 60 starts, capturing 37 wins, and posting a 2.39 GAA, .921 SV%, five shutouts, and 40 quality starts.

Georgiev on the other hand, struggled at times, and despite capturing an NHL-high 38 wins, had a 3.02 GAA and .897 SV%. He allowed 24 goals in his final five starts of the season and was perhaps the Avs’ biggest question mark entering the first-round matchup between the Central Division’s number-two and number-three seeds.

Georgiev Has Rebounded From Rough Game 1

There was much gnashing of teeth on the part of Avalanche fans after a run-and-gun Game 1 when Georgiev allowed seven goals on his first 23 shots. Jets fans, in a Whiteout frenzy, even chanted “pull the goalie” to Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar.

However, with backup Justus Annunen out with an illness, Bednar was forced to stick with Georgiev for the rest of Game 1 and start him in Game 2. Georgiev allowed an early marker to David Gustafsson, but tightened up and appeared to grow in confidence the rest of the way, stopping 28 of 30 shots to help his team capture a 5-2 win and even the series.

“(My teammates) showed so much support to me over the last couple of days. A very rough first game, obviously,” Georgiev said after Game 2. “I just felt so much trust in the room from everybody and I appreciate it so much. It helped me reset, to know that they have got my back. I know I’ll help them out as well during this playoff. It was huge from them. I appreciate it.” (from ‘Colorado’s Georgiev rebounds with a solid effort in win over Jets,’ Winnipeg Free Press, April 24, 2024.)

Hellebuyck’s Play Through 2 Games Shaky At Times

Hellebuyck allowed six goals in Game 1 — something he never did in the regular season — but with defense looking optional and the Avalanche having the league’s best attack, they can’t be all hung on him. Two came on the Avs’ prolific power play, and one was an utter pinball fluke with the Avs’ net empty. The only weak goal he allowed was the pedestrian Nathan MacKinnon shot he let slip through his five-hole late in the first period.

Hellebuyck wasn’t terrible in Game 2, allowing four goals on 31 shots. However, he made a significant gaffe late in the second period that gave the Avalanche their first lead of the night and one they’d never relinquish. He badly misplayed a puck behind his own net on a dump in, getting his pocket picked by Yakov Trenin and failing to recover to prevent Zach Parise from converting on the ensuing scramble.

Hellebuyck appeared a bit rattled from there and didn’t provide much of a challenge to Josh Manson, who streaked in on a breakaway and scored easily with seven seconds left in the frame.

Hellebuyck Has Struggled in Playoffs Lately; Needs to Step Up

Hellebuyck’s playoff numbers heading into the series were about on par with his career regular-season numbers. However, he has struggled in his past six postseason starts — Games 2 through 5 of last spring’s first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights and the first two games of this series — posting a 1-5 record, 4.34 GAA, and .876 SV%.

Goaltending stats don’t exist in a vacuum but Hellebuyck needs to find a way to be a stabilizing, confident presence when the lights are brightest. While the team as a whole needs to play to a higher level if they have any hope of advancing to the second round, goaltending often takes centre stage in the playoffs and a big performance — or even a big save or two at a key moment — can mean the difference between a win or loss and thus turn the tide in a relatively-short series. Hellebuyck had a 33.1 goals saved above expected (GSAx) in the regular season, most in the league by far, but his GSAx is -1.1 thus far in the postseason.

Hellebuyck, never lacking in confidence, doesn’t believe numbers matter much during playoffs. “You can if you need to, but this time of year, who cares about stats, really? Stats are going to be something people look at, pick apart and talk about,” he said recently.

“At the end of the day, did you win or did you not win? We’re going to keep saying that over and over again and you guys are probably going to keep writing about the fine details. But at the end of the day, 16 wins win the Stanley Cup and that’s my goal. So, who really cares about everything else that goes with that?” (from ‘Hellebuyck all about winning,’ Winnipeg Free Press, April 22, 2024.)

Now, Hellebuyck needs to back up his verbal confidence with a great on-ice performance in Game 3 Friday night (April 26) at Ball Arena. If he struggles again, head coach Rick Bowness needs to consider starting Laurent Brossoit in Game 4. Brossoit had a stellar season in his own right and was arguably the league’s best backup, posting a 15-5-2 record in 22 starts and 23 appearances, tidy 2.00 GAA, .927 SV%, and three shutouts.