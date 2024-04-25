Oilers Represent Corey Perry’s Best Chance at Second Cup

Corey Perry finds himself in the unique and privileged position of getting to compete for his elusive second career championship in this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Few could have predicted that, let alone that he would sign another NHL contract midway through the season, after an abrupt dismissal and contract termination by the Chicago Blackhawks in November.

That said, Perry took the requisite steps to put himself in a position to take part in another postseason run. After an early and mid-career run of success with the Anaheim Ducks, which included a championship in 2007 and several additional appearances in the Western Conference Final, Perry has returned to the NHL’s final round a surprising three times – with the Dallas Stars in 2020, the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, and Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 – but suffered defeat in each instance. While none of those teams were favored, they each gave courageous efforts and Perry’s knack for the net and clutch play in big moments were important pieces.

The 2023-24 version of the Edmonton Oilers, however, are deep, absurdly talented, and represent Perry’s best, and perhaps final, chance at that elusive championship. Let’s look at the reasons why.

Playoff Perry

Perry has been collecting playoff stats since the age of 20, when many of his current teammates were still atoms or pee-wees, and it started with the dynamic Anaheim Ducks in the 2005-06 postseason. His second playoff run with the Ducks was their championship season of 2006-07, when he finished second in team scoring with 15 points and skated in all 21 of their games. He played a mean, nasty, simple, and cerebral game, perfectly suited for not only the Ducks’ style of play but also the type of play that is required for success in the playoffs. Some of Perry’s best career moments were made during his playoff career with Anaheim, including a number of overtime goals (comeback on Katella, anyone??).

He has made trips to the playoffs at every stop. Astonishingly, the only times he has missed out on the postseason were during his Ducks career (2009-10, 2011-12, and 2018-19 seasons). Perry is two playoff games away from 200 for his career, during which he has posted 53 goals and 71 assists. His malleability and adaptability as a player over the years are the primary reasons why he remained such a key part of deep playoff runs with the Stars, Canadiens, and Lightning despite being past his offensive prime.

Bad Timing and Tough Matchups Doomed Perry’s Latest Chances

Each of his previous three trips to the Stanley Cup Final was remarkable, if not surprising. During the COVID bubble and expanded playoffs of 2020, Perry and the Stars marched to the championship round by dispatching the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights (the latter two series wins were upsets). The problem is, they ran into a motivated Tampa Bay Lightning team that was finally ready to break through after years of underwhelming collapses in the postseason.

The same story would play out the following season: Perry, this time as a member of the Canadiens, helped his team reach the Final after a series of stunning upset wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Golden Knights, only to meet the Lightning yet again. Naturally, Perry then decided he’d like to participate in the Lightning’s bid for the three-peat, and signed with the club as a free agent in the 2021 offseason. We know how that turned out; Tampa Bay just didn’t have enough juice left in the 2022 matchup with the Avalanche, who were the stronger and fresher team.

Three seasons, three teams, and one unfortunate result. This season could be different. Here is why.

Reason 1: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl Play for the Oilers

Let’s start with the obvious. The 2020 Stars, 2021 Canadiens, and 2022 Lightning had skill in the lineup, especially the latter, but none of those teams were led by a combination of the undisputed best player on the planet, Connor McDavid, and another top-five player, Leon Draisatl. Where that dynamic exists, a great chance at reaching the pinnacle will always follow. Look no further than the 2015-17 Pittsburgh Penguins, who had the game’s best player (Sidney Crosby) and a top-five player (Evgeni Malkin) leading the way.

Reason 2: Oilers Are the Deepest Team Perry Has Played For

However, it’s not just that the Oilers are led by their dynamic duo. This team’s talent runs deep, in all phases of the game. They got even deeper at this season’s trade deadline, when they picked up Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Ducks.

Henrique, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins complement the duo in the top-six. Evander Kane, who has put up 22 points in 29 playoff games with the Oilers since arriving, has been relegated to a bottom-six role, which he plays with Perry. On defence, Evan Bouchard has turned into an offensive extraordinaire, and they still have Darnell Nurse and Mattias Ekholm. Simply, this is easily the deepest and most skilled team Perry has played with, probably since the 2007 Cup-winning Ducks, and it’s one of the primary reasons this is his best chance.

Reason 3: Oilers Were NHL’s Best Team Since Woodcroft Firing

There are a number of reasons that teams win in the playoffs. Sometimes it’s because a team is the most talented, or has the best goalie. In some cases, it comes down to luck. But normally, the hottest team going into the playoffs is most often the team that wins. And no team is hotter than the Oilers. Since they relieved former head coach Jay Woodcroft of his duties in November following a 3-9-1 start to open the season, they have been the best team in the NHL. They went 46-18-5 the rest of the way and are firing on all cylinders.

Pesky Kings Might Ruin the Playoff Run for Oilers Before It Begins

The envious talent, depth, and hot streak that the Oilers are on can really set them up for postseason success if they execute well. Their postseason has gotten off to an impressive start with a 7-4 Game 1 win and a close 5-4 overtime loss in Game 2. Sure, they didn’t take both games on home ice, but the offence is rolling and there hasn’t been a ton to dislike thus far.

The Kings are pesky underdogs in this series. They are led by veterans Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty – guys that will fight to the bitter end. And yet, the show must go on for the Oilers. They’ll still be favoured the rest of the series and expected to handle the Kings before moving on to the next challenge. Perry and the Oilers, barring a meltdown, are primed to be playing hockey into May and June this season. Will it result in a second championship for Perry?