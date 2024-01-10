Corey Perry Granted Permission To Play In NHL Again

Fans around the world were shocked to learn about Corey Perry getting removed from the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster after an incident occurred with the team. His contract was terminated by the Blackhawks on Nov. 30, 2023, after getting removed from the active roster just eight days prior. He went unclaimed on waivers, and the team released a statement saying it determined he had “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard player’s contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

Perry would go on to release a long apology, admitting his behavior was “inappropriate and wrong” and also adding that he would work with experts to discuss his “struggles with alcohol.” After a recent meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, he has been allowed to return to the NHL, and because his previous contract was terminated, he can sign with any interested team.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and have let you all down.” – Corey Perry (Apology Following Contract Termination)

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Perry was having a stellar year before the incident with the Blackhawks, having scored four goals and adding five assists through 16 games. The veteran has 1273 games played, scoring 421 goals and adding 471 assists for 892 points. There will be plenty of interest in him as he enters unrestricted free agency at the age of 38, as he’s been known as someone who can perform well in the playoffs.

What Teams Could Use Perry?

There is no indication Perry will rush into signing, but it definitely must feel nice to be allowed to play the sport he loves again. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers could look to sign him as they will all be looking to bolster their roster in hopes of making a deep playoff run. And with a veteran like Perry, who has plenty of experience in the postseason, he will be heavily sought after.