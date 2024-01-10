Ducks News & Rumors: Gauthier, Zegras, Gibson, Luneau & More

The Anaheim Ducks snapped a five-game winless skid Tuesday (Jan. 9) with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. The much-needed win comes on the heels of a disappointing homestand that saw the Ducks post a 1-6-1 record. It also came after general manager Pat Verbeek swung for the fences with a blockbuster trade that sent Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for prospect Cutter Gauthier.

Verbeek and the Ducks more than likely aren’t done dealing ahead of the Mar. 8 trade deadline. There’s already speculation on moves that could be made following the 2023-24 season as well. That includes the latest on Trevor Zegras and John Gibson. We also have an update to share on the status of Tristan Luneau in the latest News & Rumors roundup.

Ducks Hope to Get Gauthier Signed After Sophomore Season

Gauthier has produced 13 goals and 23 points through 17 games during his second National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) campaign with Boston College in 2023-24. “We’ll let him finish his season at [Boston College] and see where it goes from there,” Verbeek said after the trade. “We’d like to get him signed and then get him playing with Anaheim.” If Gauthier decides to turn pro, he may only get to play in one game with the Ducks should the Eagles advance to the end of 2024 NCAA Frozen Four. The tournament runs from April 11-13, and the Ducks’ final game of the season is scheduled for April 18 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Verbeek said after the trade that he has spoken to Gauthier, who “was really excited when I talked to him, so that made me very, very happy.” The Ducks’ brass intends “circle back with him when the season is over” to determine what path to take. Verbeek is anxious to add Gauthier’s scoring ability to the Ducks’ lineup. “We do not have a player like this in our prospect pool,” he said of 19-year-old forward. “He has obviously top-six talent. He’s a gifted skater. For me, he has elite skating ability. He’s got an elite NHL shot already, and he’s a goal-scorer. He likes to shoot the puck, and based on some of the players that we have up front, I think he’s going to complement them really well.”

Gauthier’s decision not to sign with the Flyers has created quite the stir, but it doesn’t appear as though the Ducks will have the same problem. He grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona after being born in Skelleftea, Sweden, so perhaps being closer to home will help seal the deal. Even if Gauthier doesn’t play at the NHL level before the end of the season, he is viewed as an integral piece of the Ducks’ future.

Zegras Trade Speculation Resurfaces

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Zegras isn’t being shopped by the Ducks, but there is interest from other teams to obtain the talented forward. Dreger mentioned “it’s something that we’re going to keep an eye on. Perhaps coming to a head in the offseason.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff also reported that Zegras’ name has come up as a possible trade candidate. He mentioned that Zegras might not be viewed as a long-term fit for the Ducks because his style may not mesh with Verbeek’s vision of the team. Seravalli also thinks Zegras’ contract dispute “probably got pretty nasty.”

The idea of trading Zegras us something many pundits have kicked around before, but the acquisition of Gauthier may move the needle further toward a potential trade. Both Dreger and Seravalli said nothing is imminent with regard to Zegras, who still has two more years left on his contract that carries a $5.75 million cap hit. It’s worth noting that he doesn’t have any trade protection built into his agreement.

In the meantime, Zegras is expected to miss some time, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s win over the Predators.

Price to Acquire Gibson Will be High

Friedman told the NHL Network that acquiring Gibson from the Ducks won’t be easy. “Most teams are going to have to retain, so you have to pay the price to get the player and then you have to pay the price to retain,” said Friedman. ”Pat Verbeek is a really tough negotiator, a really tough negotiator, and I’ve been told that it’s going to be a really hard deal to do.”

Gibson still has three more seasons left on his eight-year, $51.2 million contract. He also has a 10-team no-trade list. The New Jersey Devils have been mentioned as a possible trade partner, but it won’t be an easy move to make. It may come down to how desperate the Devils — or any team for that matter — gets in their quest to improve their goaltending situation.

Luneau Out Indefinitely with Knee Infection

Luneau was unable to represent Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship because of a viral infection. Verbeek recently revealed that the 19-year-old blueliner is recovering from a knee infection. He told Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune Luneau will probably be sent “back to his junior team, but we are going to manage his healthcare and make sure that he’s 100% able to play hockey. We’re not sure where his status is on that particular point right now. There’s a lot of hurdles that we have to overcome before Tristan will be able to resume playing hockey this season.”

Luneau might have been given the chance for an increased role following the departure of Drysdale had he been healthy, but heading back to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is probably what is best for his development. Hopefully, he won’t have to wait too long before he is cleared to play again. Luneau is still technically on loan from the Ducks, so he isn’t listed on the team’s roster. He’s currently in limbo until he receives the green light from the medical staff.

Ducks’ Defense Corps Still in Good Shape

In the absences of Drysdale and Luneau, Urho Vaakanainen logged a season-high 22:26 of ice time versus the Predators on Tuesday. He picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating, while skating on the top pairing with Cam Fowler. Robert Hagg was summoned from San Diego of the American Hockey League (AHL) to serve as an extra defender. Gustav Lindstrom, who has 29 points, 166 blocked shots and 139 hits over 142 career NHL contests, was claimed off waivers by the Ducks from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday (Jan. 10). He will provide some additional depth. The Ducks still have Olen Zellweger, Drew Helleson, and Tyson Hinds honing their skills at the AHL level. Additionally, Noah Warren, Rodwin Dionicio, Vojtech Port, and Konnor Smith are developing in the junior ranks.