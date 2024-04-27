Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 4

by

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena this afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series. The Panthers can advance to the second round with a win. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (1WC) LIGHTNING

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Ryan Lomberg (Illness)

Status report

  • Neither team will hold a morning skate on Saturday.
  • Lomberg, a forward, who hasn’t played since Game 1, is feeling better coach Paul Maurice said, but still is unlikely to play. 

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Calvin de Haan, Max Crozier

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

Status report

  • The Lightning held an optional skate Friday, so it isn’t known if there could be changes to the lineup.

