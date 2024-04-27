Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 4

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena this afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series. The Panthers can advance to the second round with a win. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (1WC) LIGHTNING

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Ryan Lomberg (Illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate on Saturday.

Lomberg, a forward, who hasn’t played since Game 1, is feeling better coach Paul Maurice said, but still is unlikely to play.

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Calvin de Haan, Max Crozier

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional skate Friday, so it isn’t known if there could be changes to the lineup.

