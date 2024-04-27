Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 4

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena this afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series. The Panthers can advance to the second round with a win. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(1A) PANTHERS at (1WC) LIGHTNING
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
Saturday, 5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Kevin Stenlund — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Steven Lorentz — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Cormier
Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Ryan Lomberg (Illness)
Status report
- Neither team will hold a morning skate on Saturday.
- Lomberg, a forward, who hasn’t played since Game 1, is feeling better coach Paul Maurice said, but still is unlikely to play.
More from THW:
- Panthers’ Depth Continues to Be Difference-Maker in Game 3
- Panthers Take Commanding Lead With Game 3 Victory Over the Lightning
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 3
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Calvin de Haan, Max Crozier
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)
Status report
- The Lightning held an optional skate Friday, so it isn’t known if there could be changes to the lineup.
More from THW:
- Reasons the Lightning Are in a 3-0 Hole to the Panthers
- Panthers Take Commanding Lead With Game 3 Victory Over the Lightning
- Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Lightning – Game 3
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket