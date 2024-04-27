Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Islanders – Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena this afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series. The Hurricanes can be the first team to advance to the second round with a win. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2M) HURRICANES at (3M) ISLANDERS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
2 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
- Fast, a forward, is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.
- Andersen is expected to start after making 29 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 3 on Thursday.
- Kochetkov could start as Andersen has not played in four consecutive games all season.
- Suzuki, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: None
Status report
- Varlamov will start after he stopped all eight shots in relief of Sorokin, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in 27:14 during Game 3.
