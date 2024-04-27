Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Islanders – Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena this afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series. The Hurricanes can be the first team to advance to the second round with a win. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2M) HURRICANES at (3M) ISLANDERS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

2 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SN, TVAS

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jack Drury — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Fast, a forward, is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.

Andersen is expected to start after making 29 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 3 on Thursday.

Kochetkov could start as Andersen has not played in four consecutive games all season.

Suzuki, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Simon Holmstrom, Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov will start after he stopped all eight shots in relief of Sorokin, who was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in 27:14 during Game 3.

