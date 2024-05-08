Miles Wood OT Hero for Avalanche in Game 1, Win 4-3 vs. Stars

After both Eastern Conference Round 2 series got underway, it was the West’s turn to strut its stuff on Tuesday night when the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars got down to business for Game 1. If the opening salvo is anything to go by, this could be a fascinating, back-and-forth thrill ride, as the Avalanche won a thriller, 4-3 in overtime.

Stars Come Out Hot, Avs Fight Back

One of the big questions heading into the first contest was how fresh Dallas would be. They had vanquished the Vegas Golden Knights only 48 hours earlier in a seven-game series, with the deciding bout coming down to the wire. Their energy and determination in the first period made them look as fresh as daisies in the spring. First, Ryan Suter got the party started at 7:26 via a screened shot. Wyatt Johnston, who is really making a name for himself this season, doubled the lead at 10:55, and stalwart Jamie Benn tipped in a third goal on the power play at 16:56.

But the Avalanche would not go down so easily. They are arguably one of the last teams one should award power play opportunities to, yet the Stars committed that exact mistake multiple times in the middle frame, with both Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar lighting the lamp to trim the score to 3-2. Then, 39 seconds into the third period, who other than Nathan MacKinnon tapped in a juicy rebound into a gaping net to level the terms at 3-3. As regulation wore on, so too did Dallas look a bit more sluggish, with Colorado displaying slightly more pep in their strides.

Off to overtime the rivals went, which the Stars began with renewed vigour. It wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Avalanche completed their comeback when Miles Wood skated by defenseman Miro Heiskanen to slot home the puck past an outstretched Jake Oettinger. Make the final 4-3 for Colorado, who now lead the series 1-0.

Game 2 is set for Thursday evening in Dallas.