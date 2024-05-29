Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 4

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS

Western Conference Final, Game 4

8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Radek Faksa

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report:

Each team held an optional morning skate on Wednesday.

The Stars made one change to their lineup from a 5-3 win against the Oilers in Game 3; Faksa will skate on the fourth line for Smith, a forward

Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has been out since March 16, did not travel to Edmonton.

More from THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg — Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner

Injured: Troy Stecher (undisclosed)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said there will be lineup changes, but did not elaborate; three players who were on the ice for Game 3 are expected to be healthy scratches Wednesday: Carrick and Foegele, each a forward, and Desharnais, a defenseman. Expected to take their places are McLeod, Perry, and Broberg, respectively.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub