Projected Lineups for Stars vs Oilers – Game 4

The Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1C) STARS at (2P) OILERS
Western Conference Final, Game 4
8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Dallas leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Tyler Seguin
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea — Sam Steel — Radek Faksa
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Lian Bichsel, Mavrik Bourque, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report:
- Each team held an optional morning skate on Wednesday.
- The Stars made one change to their lineup from a 5-3 win against the Oilers in Game 3; Faksa will skate on the fourth line for Smith, a forward
- Hakanpaa, a defenseman who has been out since March 16, did not travel to Edmonton.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Golden Stars, Knights
- Oilers Have History on Their Side in Game 4 Despite Trailing Stars 2-1
- Stars Outduel Oilers 5-3 in Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Corey Perry — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark — Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg — Brett Kulak
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele, Sam Gagner
Injured: Troy Stecher (undisclosed)
Status report
- Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said there will be lineup changes, but did not elaborate; three players who were on the ice for Game 3 are expected to be healthy scratches Wednesday: Carrick and Foegele, each a forward, and Desharnais, a defenseman. Expected to take their places are McLeod, Perry, and Broberg, respectively.
More from THW:
- McDavid Vouches For Nurse Amidst Roster Changes for Oilers
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Golden Stars, Knights
- Worst Trades in Oilers History
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub