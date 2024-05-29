NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Golden Stars, Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers might be making some lineup changes, including on their blue line where the same six defensemen have played every game in the playoffs thus far. Are the New York Islanders looking at a significant trade and could Nikolaj Ehlers be on their radar? Is Joe Pavelski struggling because of his contract situation? Finally, the Vegas Golden Knights haven’t talked to Jonathan Marchessault about an extension yet despite talk he’s their offseason priority.

Oilers Changing Up Their Blue Line?

As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, “My sense is we see [Philip] Broberg tonight. Could be 11-7 or either 5 or 73 come out. Knoblauch has made some bold decisions these playoffs, this would be another one.” There were questions Tuesday about whether the team would make changes after struggling in Game 3 and the coach noted that it would be tough to make a move, but they did have a defender ready to go they were confident in. When asked, Broberg politely declined to say if he was playing, but he was off-ice early and Vincent Desharnais was out late and getting in some extra work.

Knoblauch noted on Wednesday that he has a difficult decision to make tonight but if Philip Broberg does play tonight he’s “well qualified to do it”. Knoblauch said there would be lineup changes, and teased everyone would have to wait for the “showcase” tonight.

Are Islanders Interested in Nikolaj Ehlers?

David Pagnotta reported while on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio that the New York Islanders are not done making moves and are exploring a few options. The addition of a second-round pick from the Blackhawks was not a coincidence and some believe Lou Lamoriello is scouting something. Pagnotta wonders if it could be a sizeable trade.

He said:

“I wonder about Nikolaj Ehlers, a lot of interest in him. The Islanders would definitely poke around on, on him. He’s got one year left on his contract, $6 million cap hit. They would like to add some offense. He definitely provides it. They’re not going to be the only ones in pursuit. But I got to imagine he’s on the radar.”

Pavelski’s Playoff Struggles Could Be Related To Extension

It would seem odd that a veteran of Joe Pavelski‘s caliber would be distracted by his contract situation during the NHL playoffs, but Elliotte Friedman wonders if the fact the forward is unsigned might have something to do with his recent struggles.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Friedman talked about it with Jeff Marek recently and noted, “And last year he signed it with Dallas, right the first day he could. He hasn’t done that yet for next year.” He added, “So I think a lot of us are wondering if this is it. You know, obviously, you know, he hasn’t said anything, but if it is, you can only imagine how much that that is contributing to the way he feels.”

If Pavelski isn’t sure he’s going to get a contract offer from the Stars, is that causing pressure on him to produce and the result is actually the opposite?

No Progress on Talks With Marchessault

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Jonathan Marchessault hasn’t heard from the Golden Knights management about a contract extension. He noted, “I did not have a call yet or anything. They said they were interested to definitely re-sign me and we’ll see. Technically they have time until June 30, so we’ll see how it goes.”

The 33-year-old winger, set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, is finishing a six-year, $30 million contract. It is being reported that the club’s priority is re-signing him and they have until June 30 to make a decision. Marchessault believes they are considering all offseason options. He also revealed that he was eager to sign last summer, but the team preferred to wait.

It doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of loyalty there and that if Vegas has the option to add something they see as a better fit, they’ll move forward, leaving Marchessault unsigned.

